Fed's Barkin: Post-crisis may see fewer baristas, more home health workers

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. may face a productivity challenge after the current crisis passes as service businesses continue to space out customers for health reasons, and could force workers to shift jobs to meet changes in demand, Richmond Federal Reserve bank President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday.

Barkin noted that airlines could leave middle seats vacant and restuarants limit seating to help boost confidence in public safety, he said in Webcast comments to the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. That could shift the array of available jobs and “we may need to redeploy from baristas to home health workers,” he said.