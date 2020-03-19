Richmond Fed's Barkin: Fed moving 'aggressively' to ensure market function

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is “aggressively” tackling problems with market functioning and liquidity as it sees them arise, with programs like the Term Auction Facility for banks not deemed necessary yet but still “on the table,” Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said in an interview.

“For us our greatest value is getting markets to be liquid. The path is to get credit to flow to people who need it,” Barkin said in reference to the emergency steps the Fed has taken so far to keep the commercial paper, Treasury and foreign dollar funding markets working. The Term Auction Facility of loans for banks was used in the 2007 to 2009 crisis, but Barkin said short term bank liquidity has not yet become a problem.