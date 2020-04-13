Fed's Bostic: Central bank 'ready to act' if more is needed - Florida radio

FILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is casting a broad net in its hunt for further problems it may need to address and is “going to be present and ready to act if that becomes necessary,” Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“We are trying as much as possible to monitor every market in the country,” Bostic said in an interview with Miami radio station WLRN. Even after approving a broad set of lending and credit programs, “we are not just sitting on our hands.”