Fed's Bostic flags possible further steps in Fed crisis response

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is continuing to debate its next steps to expand support for the economy during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, with broadened rules for bank lending a possibility Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

Bostic said Fed action over the last week, including rate reductions and renewed bond buying, was meant to show the central bank’s intent to provide “maximum” stimulus as the economy passes through the health crisis, and “at this point everything is on the table ... work continues,” Bostic said.