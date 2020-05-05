Bullard: U.S. faces new problems if pandemic, shutdown, persist to 2nd half of year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will face a deepening set of problems if the economic shutdown and pandemic persist deep into the second half of the year, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said, suggesting that states and individual firms need to set reopening plans tailored to local risks.

“Shutdown is not a one size fits all policy,” Bullard said in a conference call with journalists. “If the weakness persists in the second half of the year, I think we will have new issues arising if we cannot bring the pandemic under control,” with the risk rising of businesses failing and non-profits being forced to close.