FILE PHOTO: A combination of pictures shows the logo of Morgan Stanley at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2016, and a sign outside the E*Trade offices in New York, U.S., November 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiedmann, Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Thursday it was extending the comment period on Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) proposed acquisition of E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O) to June 4 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said the extended deadline would give interested parties more time to weigh in. Comments were originally due May 1. Morgan Stanley announced the $13 billion all stock deal in February.