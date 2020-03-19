Fed's Rosengren says new liquidity tool should help prevent a run on prime money market funds

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said there is little the central bank can do to address the health threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic but that officials are doing what they can to minimize the spillover into financial markets.

The Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility unveiled on Wednesday night is meant to boost confidence in money market funds and to prevent funds from having to sell assets in a “fire sale” to meet redemption requests, which could lower their value.

“We saw that there was some runoff starting last week and continuing into this week and this facility was designed to make sure that some of that runoff didn’t become a more significant problem,” Rosengren said in an interview with Reuters.