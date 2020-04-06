U.S. Fed preparing to buy new small business payroll loans: Wall Street Journal

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue, Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are planning to launch a new program to buy loans that financial firms make through the government’s emergency small-business lending program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would establish a secondary market for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2whjMkH)