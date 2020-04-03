Fed Chair Powell spoke with Trump as central bank geared up for virus response

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had two previously undisclosed phone calls with U.S. President Trump in February, calendars released on Friday show, including a brief call during the last week of the month when it was becoming clearer that the coronavirus would likely have more than a transitory effect on the U.S. economy.

The two spoke for a half hour on February 7 and again on February 26. Two days later Powell released a statement acknowledging evolving risks from the virus and promising the central bank would act as appropriate to support the economy. It delivered an emergency rate cut on March 3.