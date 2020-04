FILE PHOTO: Frederick Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation, listens to remarks at a news conference held by members of the Energy Security Leadership Council in Washington December 13, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Friday it would slash its chief executive officer’s pay and draw down $1.5 billion from a credit facility as delivery services take a hit from coronavirus-led lockdowns across the globe.

The company, which also suspended its financial outlook, said its board had approved a 91% reduction in CEO Frederick Smith’s base salary for six-month period from April 1 to Sept. 30.