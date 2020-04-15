Ferguson opts for additional U.S. listing as lockdowns begin to hurt

(Reuters) - Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson (FERG.L) will seek shareholder approval for an additional share listing in the United States once stock markets calm, it said on Wednesday, as it cuts spending on share buybacks, dividends and staffing in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The London-listed firm had said it was considering either a primary or additional listing in the United States, its biggest market by revenue.

It said it was now clear shareholders were unlikely to grant the necessary backing for a direct listing on the U.S. stock market.

“We believe that ultimately achieving a US primary listing remains the right outcome for our business,” said Chairman Geoff Drabble, adding the board intends to hold another vote after a period of transition.

The company, which is on track to demerge its UK business this year, said a majority of its U.S. branches remained open but that revenue had weakened since March end and the coronavirus had a big impact on its operations in the United States.

The company said it had about $2.5 billion of available liquidity at the end of March and has been approved to access Britain’s support schemes under the Bank of England’s COVID Corporate Financing Facility.

Ferguson said it was halting its mergers and acquisitions because of market volatility, but added that bolt-on M&A remained an important strategy.