Fiat Chrysler to resume production of Ducato van at Italy's Sevel plant on Monday: unions

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) plans to resume production of its Ducato light commercial vehicles at its Sevel plant in central Italy on April 27, a week before a national lockdown imposed by the Rome government is due to end, unions said on Tuesday.

FCA intends to make use of a provision in Italy’s lockdown laws that allows companies whose activity can be linked to sectors deemed “essential” by the government to reopen.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has informed unions that the decision would also entail restarting some components’ divisions at other Italian plants, FIM, FIOM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR unions said in a joint statement.