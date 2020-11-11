Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Alibaba, London, Insurers

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Alibaba

- London offices

- Insurers and activists

DISCOUNTS GALORE. Alibaba has pulled out all the stops for this year’s Nov. 11 Singles Day extravaganza. Amid China’s shaky economic recovery, the e-commerce giant gave people more time to buy, starting its discount period at the beginning of the month, and live-streamed a concert starring Katy Perry. As of Wednesday morning in the People’s Republic, the company announced that it had processed $56 billion worth of orders since promotions kicked off, against $38.4 billion in one day last year.

The frenzy online says little about Chinese consumption. Nor will it help slowing growth at Alibaba, which faces potentially profound challenges with new antitrust regulations. A day after the draft rules were announced, it is notable that the Hangzhou-based company is trumpeting its role in helping to digitise factories and in supporting small enterprises as much as it is bragging about how much folks spend on its platform. Too much retail therapy might hurt. (By Robyn Mak)

LONDON FALLING. A shift in the UK capital’s office habits looks increasingly set in stone. Developer Great Portland Estates, which owns 2.6 billion pounds of London real estate, said on Wednesday that office take-up had fallen to a record low over the last six months. Meanwhile, local WeWork rival Workspace swung to a first-half loss after slashing prices to try to hold on to disappearing tenants.

Even though both stocks jumped 12% on Monday after positive news on a vaccine, a return to normal seems unlikely. The pandemic is accelerating a pushback against London’s sky-high property prices and onerous commutes that had been building for years, says Workspace Chief Executive Graham Clemett. Workspace should at least be able to tweak its premises for part-time use. Great Portland’s task is tougher. Rents in even top locations like Mayfair may fall 10% or more next year, according to estate agent Carter Jonas, suggesting the price slump is just getting started. (By Ed Cropley)

SLIM FAST. Being lean leads to better outcomes for Covid-19 patients. The same may be true for insurers like Sampo which are trimming excess fat to prepare for a post-pandemic world. The 21 billion euro insurer on Tuesday announced the sale of a 4% stake in Nordea, which was placed at 7.25 euros a share, a 5% discount to the bank’s closing price. The news lifted Sampo’s shares 6% on Wednesday morning.

The move has won the approval of Elliott Advisors. The activist investor holds a 3% stake in Sampo and reckons it could unlock 7 billion euros of value if it were to flog its remaining 16% stake in Nordea and return to its roots as a pure insurer. The sector has had a torrid pandemic, with a surge in travel insurance claims and a decline in car premiums. Other insurers will also embrace simpler strategies, or risk seeing more activists come knocking. (By Aimee Donnellan)