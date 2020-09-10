Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Art, Supermarkets, Travel

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

ABSTRACT VALUE. Covid-19 is testing the limits of creative purchases. Sales of art by galleries around the world contracted by an average of 36% in the first half of this year, a new survey by Art Basel and Swiss bank UBS found. It might have been worse: even as some of the world’s blockbuster art fairs, including Art Basel and Frieze London, have been cancelled, many sellers have moved to online-only viewing rooms.

Digital sales made up 37% of the total in the first six months of this year, up from 10% in 2019. New online buyers with whom the gallery had never had personal contact, meanwhile, accounted for over a quarter of online sales. Still, an overwhelming 70% of collectors reported that they still prefer physical in-person sales. It’s difficult enough to create the trendy high-brow gallery experience in real life. Trying to create a virtual alternative will test the palette. (By Sharon Lam)

GROCER WOES. UK supermarkets’ pandemic boom is now turning to empty tills. WM Morrison, one of Britain’s top four grocers, revealed on Thursday that its first-half pre-tax profit fell 25.3% to 148 million pounds as the extra costs of hand sanitiser and staff dampened the benefits of a near 9% surge in sales, excluding fuel.

The situation could get worse. Supermarkets had a captive customer base during lockdown when restaurants and bars were closed. As the economy reopens, grocers are likely to see a slump in sales, while Covid-19-related costs linger. Tesco, for example, is hiring 16,000 extra staff to satisfy customers’ new desire to buy goods online. Morrisons’ share price is down 8% since the beginning of the year. The grim outlook may also hurt Walmart’s chances of attracting a juicy price for its planned sale of UK grocer Asda. The supermarket party looks well and truly over. (By Aimee Donnellan)

BUYER’S MARKET. Advent International is shopping in the retail bargain bin. On Thursday Basel-based Dufry said that the private equity firm had pledged to purchase up to 415 million Swiss francs of a planned 500 million Swiss francs rights issue from existing investors who do not take up their shares. That could net Advent a stake of up to one-fifth in the duty-free vendor it exited in 2013, whose stock price has fallen 69% this year as lockdowns grounded planes.

Dufry Chief Executive Julian Diaz is in the value aisle too: he wants the money to buy the rest of beleaguered New York-listed Hudson, the travel shop chain Dufry floated in 2018. Still, bargains can be deceptively dear. Dufry suffered an 82% annual decline in passenger flows during July, and a return to 2019 levels is not expected until 2022. At least no one can accuse Advent of being out for a quick buck. (By Christopher Thompson)