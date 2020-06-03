Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Axa, Sweden, Woolworths, Russia

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Axa’s dividend

- Sweden’s lockdown

- Woolworths bonus

- Russian data

HALFWAY HOUSE. Sometimes it pays to battle a national regulator. Axa found this out on Wednesday after the French insurer said it would pay out half the dividend it had intended for 2019 and consider a special payout to shareholders later in the year if markets allow. The 44 billion euro insurer’s share price jumped 7% as investors welcomed the surprise. After all, the French insurance regulator had called for a dividend cull until October 1.

Chief Executive Thomas Buberl had a strong case to make. Even though the European insurance watchdog EIOPA had called for dividends to be scrapped to better absorb losses from Covid-19, Allianz announced a full payout after taking advice from the German regulator. Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali distributed half its intended dividend. French rival Scor, however, scrapped its dividend last week. European insurance payouts remain something of a lottery. (By Aimee Donnellan)

NORDIC NOIR. Sweden’s laissez-faire approach to the pandemic has turned from outlier to pariah. Reflecting on the decision not to enforce a lockdown to fight Covid-19, Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s state epidemiologist, on Wednesday admitted on local radio that he would have adopted a firmer approach in retrospect.

Such doubts are understandable. Sweden’s mortality rate of 436 deaths per million people is nearly equal to that of virus hotspot France, according to the World Health Organization, and is over six times worse than the average among other Scandinavian countries. A higher infection rate is also the reason Norway and Denmark have opened their borders to each other but have excluded their Nordic neighbour.

Sweden has garnered praise for suffering considerably less economic damage than peers: its GDP actually grew quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year. But if its pariah status persists, that advantage could quickly disappear. (By Christopher Thompson)

IN STOCK. It’s one small step for capitalism in Australia, where Woolworths is rewarding employees with equity in the $31 billion supermarket chain. In recognition for hard work throughout the Covid-19 outbreak and generally difficult circumstances, over 100,000 full- and part-time staffers will receive up to A$750 ($520) worth of stock. Financially speaking, it equals less than the typical weekly wage in the country’s retail sector, but there is greater significance.

Even if 20 or so shares won’t mint millionaires, turning workers – who must hold their stakes for three years if employed by Woolworths – into owners can help change how they perceive their jobs and employers. Boss Brad Banducci acknowledged their essential role “as we all adjust to the new normal”. If more companies around the world are inspired to follow suit, or even up the awards, it will be one of the good side effects from the pandemic. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

QUANTUM COVID. Is bad data less severe if it’s released when nobody is around to analyse it? The Russian government appears to hope so. In May it began publishing statistics which show the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 late in the evening. Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the aim is for the numbers to get less attention because journalists won’t have time to talk to experts and do a thorough analysis.

Sneakiness will only undermine trust in the country’s response to the pandemic. GDP contracted 12% in April and is forecast to fall 5%-8% this year. On Tuesday Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Russia’s economic stimulus plan would cost around $73 billion over two years. At around 5% of GDP, that’s a fraction of what developed countries are spending. Tinkering with statistics is addressing the symptom, not the cause. (By Dasha Afanasieva)