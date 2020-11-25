Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Banknotes, Hong Kong, Hotels

LONDON/HONG KONG/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

NOTA BENE. Reports of cash’s death may be greatly exaggerated. Despite shoppers avoiding physical money during the pandemic, banknote printer De La Rue is hanging in there. The 330 million pound British company reported adjusted revenue of 126 million pounds for its currency division in the six months to the end of September, down just 2% from the previous year. And for the whole of this financial year, De La Rue says its printing presses should be running at full tilt.

Longer-term, however, the writing is on the wall for physical banknotes, and the coronavirus won’t have helped. Even after the easing of Britain’s initial lockdown, the number of withdrawals from leading ATM network Link only recovered to around 30 million a week, compared with 50 million in 2019 and 55 million in 2018. De La Rue shares have dropped 80% in the last six years. There is probably further to go. (By Ed Cropley)

FANTASY THINKING. Carrie Lam has laid out plans to revive Hong Kong. The territory’s chief executive on Wednesday presented lots of tweaks and minor subsidies but also made clear she wants to curb public spending soon. That’s at odds with GDP contracting 3.5% in the last quarter. Economic revivals are easily derailed by premature fiscal consolidation.

Equally worrying is Lam’s assertion that Hong Kong’s disaffected youth and struggling entrepreneurs can revive their fortunes by moving to cities in mainland China. That might ease pressure on her administration to address problems like housing, but it’s wishful thinking. Mainland employers prefer mainland employees, and the Chinese labour market is already swamped with underemployed college graduates, depressing wages. Lam wants to “rebuild trust” among Hong Kongers. If her stinginess sabotages economic recovery, that’s unlikely. (By Pete Sweeney)

LIVING IN STYLE. Accor is doubling down on exclusivity. The $10 billion French hotel group is pushing deeper into the boutique market by swallowing Britain’s Ennismore, which boasts the posh Gleneagles resort among its venues. Accor’s focus on swanky hotels with side orders of fine drinking and dining predates the pandemic. It makes even more sense now.

Business travel has been hit hard, and some of those work trips may never come back. But people are still eager to eat and booze in style. Boutique hotels already managed by Accor typically make more than 40% of revenue from food and beverages, often from locals. That’s double the proportion for regular hotels. Accor’s existing “lifestyle” division makes up just 5% of its fees today, but may account for over 25% in its future properties. The pandemic may have curbed travel, but not the desire to live in style. (By Lisa Jucca)