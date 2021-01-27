Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Blackstone in India, Swedish banks

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016.

MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

BUILDING BACK. Blackstone’s bet on affordable Indian home loans is set to pay off. Aadhar Housing Finance submitted documents for an initial public offering in Mumbai barely 18 months after the buyout shop scooped it up, shortly before one of the then-owners, DHFL, collapsed into bankruptcy. It promises an impressive return against the $500 million invested.

Aadhar is the largest lender by assets serving a $55 billion market with an average loan size of less than 1.5 million rupees, or about $21,000. Collections industrywide tumbled during lockdown, but they have rebounded to as much as 95%. Where signs of distress have emerged, pain is concentrated in unsecured loans. Aadhar’s are all secured. On the same 6.6 times trailing book value of closest rival Aavas, Aadhar would be worth as much as $3.7 billion. That leaves Blackstone’s IPO with a solid foundation. (By Una Galani)

SCANDI EXCEPTIONALISM. Swedes are unfairly perceived by outsiders as haughty. Based on Stockholm-listed SEB’s annual results, their banks have every right to be aloof. Shares in the $24.3 billion lender popped by nearly 3% on Wednesday after it reported a 10% return on equity last year in spite of the pandemic, in line with its likely cost of equity. Even though bad debts more than doubled year-on-year, net credit losses remained low at just 26 basis points of total lending – compared with some battered European peers projecting multiples of that for 2020.

Earnings resilience may have been buoyed by Sweden’s laissez-faire approach to shutdowns, which kept companies trading. However, loan losses may grow as Sweden tightens business restrictions. SEB is currently valued at 1.1 times estimated 2022 book value, according to Refinitiv data, compared to what Citi analysts reckon is a European average of less than 0.8 times. To sustain that premium shareholders must bet Sweden’s idiosyncratic pandemic approach isn’t in time seen as a mistake. (By Christopher Thompson)