Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Brake sale, UK jobs, Hotels

KNORR OFF A BIT MORE. German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele is cashing in a few more chips. The 70% shareholder of 18 billion euro brakes maker Knorr-Bremse is selling another 6% of his stake, sending the company’s shares down 8% on Friday. Eyebrows will be raised, since previous stake sales helped finance a hike in his holding in Covid-hit domestic airline Deutsche Lufthansa, reflecting his reservations about a state bailout.

Even though Knorr-Bremse recently parted company with its chief executive after just 10 months, Thiele’s stake sale probably doesn’t reflect discomfort with its strategic direction. After all, when the group listed in 2018, he flagged the likelihood of future offloads. Either way, given Lufthansa eventually took Berlin’s money after the billionaire acquiesced to a bailout, and the fact that the airline’s shares fell 1.4% on Friday, he may not be spending the proceeds there. (By George Hay)

FURLOUGHNOMICS. Britain may ditch plans to kill off its job lifeline. Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure to extend a scheme, which covers 80% of the salary costs of furloughed staff, and supported more than 9 million Britons at its peak. A group of cross-party politicians said on Friday that the prime minister should consider offering targeted support instead of culling the programme next month.

The furlough scheme is costly. The government has already spent 35.4 billion pounds and there are rational concerns that an extension is merely delaying inevitable job cuts while racking up tens of billions of pounds of government debt. The UK’s near 7% GDP bounce in July also suggests the economy is on the mend, which may boost the job market. But with the Bank of England estimating that 3.5 million people still rely on the furlough lifeline, an abrupt end may stop the recovery in its tracks. (By Aimee Donnellan)

CHECKING IN. Exploring new destinations can be fulfilling. That’s also the case for pandemic-hit Huazhu, a $12 billion Chinese hotelier listed in New York. The company, which boasts nearly 6,200 hotels mostly in the People’s Republic, is seeking a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Based on the closing price of its U.S. stock on Wednesday, it could raise roughly $910 million.

The proceeds will help alleviate Huazhu’s ballooning net debt pile, which hit $1.8 billion as of June. An unfortunately timed acquisition of Germany’s Deutsche Hospitality, completed in January, as well as Covid-19 shutdowns and lower occupancy rates, have prompted the company to warn that worsening financials could trigger a default. Fortunately, China’s domestic travel industry is bouncing back: most of Huazhu’s local hotels have resumed operations, while occupancy rates also reached 83% as of June. Huazhu may find a welcoming reception in Hong Kong. (By Sharon Lam)