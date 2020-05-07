Breakingviews - Corona Capital: BT, Glaxo, Beer, Supermarkets

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

People walk past British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019.

LATEST

- BT conserves cash

- GSK sells down in India

- Budweiser’s bad quarter

- Getting Ahold of itself

TAKING A BTING. Chief executives abhor cutting dividends – even if it’s obviously sensible. Especially so in Britain, where income-obsessed fund managers focus myopically on payouts even if they bleed a company of cash to invest. BT’s Philip Jansen has resisted those pressures, announcing on Thursday that he would suspend the final dividend for the financial year that ended in March, and for the current one. Shares took a hit.

The cut was mathematically inevitable. At the old 15.4 pence per share rate, dividends cost 1.5 billion pounds a year. That compares with about 2 billion pounds of free cash flow, which also covers pension payments to the tune of 800 million pounds or so. By slashing dividends, Jansen has made sure he can invest in fibre broadband – which matters as rivals O2 and Virgin Media bulk up. (By Liam Proud)

DOSE OF REALITY. GlaxoSmithKline isn’t waiting around to see how well Indian consumers hold up. The British pharmaceutical giant is cashing out of Hindustan Unilever, which produces everything from deodorant to soup. It’s selling a 5.7% stake, pocketed as partial payment for the sale of its malted-drink brand Horlicks in 2018.

The $63 billion Mumbai-listed company trades at 55 times expected earnings, close to a five-year high. Its operations were running at an impressive 75% capacity through April, overcoming one of the strictest virus-related lockdowns in the world. A strong balance sheet also puts Hindustan Unilever in a good position to pursue acquisitions. Nonetheless, growth in the country’s fast-moving consumer goods industry was slowing down before the pandemic struck. With increasing worries that emerging markets like India will be left behind in a post-Covid-19 recovery, there’s little reason for a bystander like GSK to wait and find out. (By Una Galani)

BAD BUD. The world’s biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev suffered a 5.8% decline in revenue to $11 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier. More drinking at home failed to make up for bars and restaurants closing in many of its top markets. The next quarter will be more painful for the Corona and Budweiser brewer. April volumes fell about 32% – much more than the 9% slide in the first quarter. This doesn’t bode well for Chief Executive Carlos Brito’s hope to reduce his mammoth debt pile. Analysts expect net debt to be close to 5 times EBITDA this year, throwing his 4 times target out the window. It’s a bad time to raise money by selling assets – and issuing a cash call with shares down 45% this year is also unpleasant. Brito has little option but wait it out. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

SUPERMARKET SWEEP. Stockpiling can’t last forever. That’s the warning from Frans Muller, chief executive of Ahold Delhaize, which owns supermarkets in the Benelux and Stop & Shop in the United States. It’s been a good run for the 25 billion euro company. Scrambles to buy long-life milk and toilet paper boosted sales by nearly 13% in the first quarter and delivered a 48% jump in profit to 645 million euros.

Investors appreciate the efforts. Ahold trades at 12 times expected earnings, a premium to European peers like Carrefour and J Sainsbury, according to Refinitiv estimates. Still, the Dutch grocer is playing down the benefits with a full year outlook that’s unchanged. Costs may be a factor. Muller has 380,000 staff to keep safe. And customers may run out of cash as the crisis persists. Still, with U.S. online sales now forecast to grow 50%, instead of 30%, investors can prepare for some upside in the downturn. (By Aimee Donnellan)