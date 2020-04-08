Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Carrie Lam, Heineken, Tesco

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during a news conference in Hong Kong, China January 31, 2020.

LATEST

– The cost of Carrie

– Heineken gets it right

– Tesco’s double-edged sword

CARRIE LAM REIGNITES DYING HONG KONG TINDER. The world’s second-best paid political executive can’t seem to let an opportunity to alienate people pass. Despite admitting her attempt to ram through an extradition bill that set off months of violent protests was “inexcusable”, she is ignoring the example set by executives taking voluntary pay cuts to show solidarity. Much the opposite: ignoring calls from legislators from both sides of the aisle for her to freeze her $660,000 salary, Hong Kong’s most unpopular chief executive ever intends to keep her raise.

Citizens are hiding from Covid-19 in their tiny apartments, and worrying about their jobs. That presented Lam with golden opportunity to show she cares. Instead on April 4 she wrote an ominously wonky lecture in the South China Morning Post about the Basic Law, the basis for the city’s legal exception that Beijing is busily eroding, and suggested constituents study up. Her administration has kept arresting pro-democracy figures. Demonstrators are creeping back onto the streets, and Lam, true to form, is baiting them. (By Pete Sweeney)

HEINEKEN FOLLOWS THE PLAYBOOK. The Dutch beer giant tossed all its previous guidance for 2020 out the window with a statement that offers a blueprint for the thousands of companies trying to figure out what to say when they release quarterly earnings in the coming weeks. As Breakingviews has argued, all that investors want to know is that companies are marshalling cash to weather a prolonged slowdown.

Heineken, which recently said Dolf van den Brink will take over as chief executive in June, delivered. The group said it “entered the crisis with a strong balance sheet as well as undrawn committed credit facilities and has successfully secured additional financing on the debt capital market in recent weeks”. It also made clear a commitment to staff and other constituents – and avoided predicting or whining. (By Rob Cox)

IMPERFECT HEDGE. Tesco shares are off 14% in the last three months, against 26% for the FTSE 100. The UK grocer’s outgoing chief executive Dave Lewis is showing why: 2019 operating profit before exceptional items was up 13.5% year-on-year, allowing him to ramp up the 2019 dividend by 59%. On the face of it, the 21 billion pound grocer should benefit from its customers being couchbound: many are eagerly queuing outside its 3,800 stores, driving up sales on toilet roll by up to 76% versus a typical week.

But costs are also ballooning. Lewis expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds from outgoings like having to hire 45,000 extra staff in just two weeks to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He is also having to cover the cost of 55,000 employees being absent. With such heavy expenses, it’s no wonder he’s unable to give any profit guidance for the year ahead. (By Aimee Donnellan)