Breakingviews - Corona Capital: CEO pay wins, The yen, Richemont

Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

HIERARCHY OF NEEDS. Boards in Italy, Spain and Denmark unwittingly revealed their true priorities during the Covid-19 panic. According to corporate-governance consultancy Georgeson, a respective 44%, 51% and 28% of firms in those countries slashed dividends. But only 29%, 29% and none cut executive pay. In other words, between 15% and 28% of firms in those countries chose to harm investors while leaving their bosses’ pay packages untouched. The proportion was much lower in Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

One justification for the apparent disdain for shareholders is that the sums involved in dividends are simply bigger. Why risk irking a successful CEO when cutting their bonus will only save a few million euros? Yet the Georgeson data also shows that European investors were less likely to push back against executive remuneration packages than in the previous year. Maybe shareholders only have their own apathy to blame. (By Liam Proud)

CASH PILES. Japan’s currency in circulation and deposits at financial institutions, known as M3 money stock, rose a record 7.1% in August from a year earlier, according to central bank data. Even as certain restrictions have been lifted, the Covid-19 pandemic has squeezed wages. Under pressure, Japanese consumers and cash-strapped companies appear to be hoarding money under their tatami mats again – a bad sign.

Gloom is to be expected. Revised GDP figures on Tuesday showed that the world’s third-largest economy contracted by an annualised 28.1% in April to June, steeper than the preliminary reading, due in part to a drop in capital expenditure. That suggests more stimulus may be needed, beyond the already generous stimulus packages Japan has unveiled, if it wants to fend off consumer stagnation. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, seen as frontrunner to become Japan’s next prime minister, will have his work cut out for him. (By Sharon Lam)

LACKING SPARKLE. Cartier owner Compagnie Financiere Richemont is adding confusion to a half-baked share loyalty scheme. The $35 billion luxury group put on hold a plan to issue warrants just hours before its annual meeting, saying that it wants to study the possibility of cancelling South African depository receipts, which are tied to around 13% of Richemont A shares held by a subsidiary.

The move would simplify Richemont’s capital structure: the receipts trade in a ratio of 10 to one “A” share and are an added layer to a dual-share construct that gives Chairman Johann Rupert control. But the decision looks clumsy coming just before the shareholder powwow. The board should have addressed the issue before unveiling the programme in August. Richemont’s warrants scheme, which Rupert had endorsed to compensate for a Covid-19-linked dividend cut, will likely go ahead. Still, Richemont’s communications lack the elegance of its jewels. (By Lisa Jucca)