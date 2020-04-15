Breakingviews - Corona Capital: China bonds, Thiam pay, Soccer M&A

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

People wear masks as they head to work during morning rush hour, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the central business district in Beijing, China, April 2, 2020.

– Chinese convertible bond bubble

– Tidjane Thiam pay row

– Newcastle United

CHINESE CONVERTIBLE BOND BUBBLE. Clever retail investors, worried about equity markets destabilised by the coronavirus outbreak, have discovered a safer toy to play with. Convertible bonds, which can be exchanged for shares at a pre-set price, have become the preferred instrument of mainland day traders, according to a Reuters report. Issuance tripled to 270 billion yuan ($38 billion) in 2019, as Chinese firms cashed up, and some adroit traders noticed. Monthly trading in the securities quadrupled in March from February to over $140 billion. The market is liquid, and not restrained by intraday trading rules that govern stock exchanges. The bonds can be held to maturity, limiting losses.

Turnover is tame compared to stock exchanges, but impressive nevertheless considering there are only around 220 tradeable instruments. In the past, bubbles have formed in exotic markets like carved walnuts and egg futures, then collapsed, embarrassing regulators. If Beijing takes notice of this one, the market may cool off in a jiffy. (By Pete Sweeney)

PIXEL PARTY. Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner may be about to learn that shareholder democracy works just as well via video chat. Proxy advisor Glass Lewis is recommending that investors reject the $21 billion bank’s compensation report ahead of an April 30 virtual shareholder meeting, questioning the board’s decision to award a “good leaver” status to former Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

It’s a valid question. If, as Thiam and the bank have claimed, he knew nothing about a recent spying scandal, why leave? If he’s in any way accountable, even just by being inexcusably ignorant of the affair, why pay him $11 million for 2019 and let him keep roughly the same amount again in unvested deferred share awards? True, investors’ vote on the wider compensation report is merely “consultative”, but they can block 2019 executive bonuses, including Thiam’s $3.4 million sweetener. Rohner may want to hit the escape button to avoid an embarrassing virtual defeat. (By Liam Proud)

FLOG ON THE TYNE. Not content with splashing out on bombed-out European oil equities and cruise operator Carnival,, Mohammed bin Salman is set to acquire another serial underperformer, Newcastle United Football Club. The Public Investment Fund, which the Saudi Arabian crown prince controls, has agreed a 300 million pound deal to acquire the team from UK retailer Mike Ashley, according to the Financial Times.

At less than 2 times sales the valuation looks relatively cheap, and as Breakingviews wrote in January there’s some logic in MbS trying to echo what neighbouring Abu Dhabi managed with Manchester City. Still, the price tag is only 12% less than what was mooted in January – compared to a 37% fall in the shares of similarly black-and-white-attired Juventus FC – and Covid-19 has left football stadiums empty. As with the other purchases, the PIF could yet be grabbing a falling knife. (By George Hay)