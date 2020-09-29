Breakingviews - Corona Capital: China GDP, Plumbing, Swedish news

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

CHASING TARGETS. Chinese officials scrapped their annual GDP target this year as the pandemic froze economic activity, winning applause from those who blame such top-down guidance for encouraging industrial overcapacity and bad debt. Those critics will be disappointed to hear Beijing’s draft blueprint for 2021-25 will likely include a five-year growth target. Policy sources told Reuters that they recommended aiming for annual output to increase by somewhere around 5%-6% in the next five years. That implies a continued reliance on investment.

China can expect a decent economic rebound in 2021, but economic anxiety is warranted. While the pandemic appears under control, the recovery has been unbalanced and many long-standing issues have not been resolved. The macro leverage for the real economy has risen to 266% since the deleveraging campaign was put on hold in 2019. Even at 5%, Beijing will need to find a way to get more bang for the buck. (By Yawen Chen)

PLUMB JOB. Activist Nelson Peltz has scored an unlikely pandemic winner with London-listed Ferguson. Shares in the U.S.-focused plumbing-parts supplier rose 6% on Tuesday after it reinstated shareholder payouts following resilient annual results. The 208.2 cents per share dividend announced by Chief Executive Kevin Murphy is the same as last year’s total and makes up for an interim dividend frozen during the lockdown.

Ferguson has now risen 71% since Peltz revealed a 5% stake in June 2019. Over that time, the benchmark FTSE 100 index is up just 7%. Moving the primary listing to New York could provide a further boost: Ferguson trades at 22.8 times estimated 2021 earnings, compared to U.S. rival Home Depot’s 24 times. First, however, it must demerge the UK business, which made a paltry $8 million of operating profit. Given the UK’s bleak economic outlook, Murphy has reason to remove the blockage sooner rather than later. (By Christopher Thompson)

GOOD NEWS. Giving stuff away for free is rarely a recipe for commercial success. It’s paying off for Sweden’s most prestigious daily newspaper, though. At choice moments in the coronavirus saga, Dagens Nyheter, the equivalent of The Times in the United Kingdom or France’s Le Monde, removed paywalls to give non-subscribers access to news and hard-hitting editorials. Its output has taken the country’s government to task over its idiosyncratic approach to managing the crisis. Over time, nearly a third signed up to a full subscription, putting the title on course for its strongest financial performance in a generation.

Print and online advertising revenue has been plunging during the coronavirus – few companies want their products associated with a pandemic. Hence growing the online paying readership is crucial. Last month, the New York Times’ digital revenue overtook print for the first time. Dagens Nyheter, with help from an unprecedented public health crisis, may have provided another clue of how to get there. (By Ed Cropley)