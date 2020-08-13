Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Chinese credit ratings, Aegon

People wearing protective face masks walk past office buildings in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020.

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

- China corporate bond ratings

- Aegon

RATINGS FIG LEAF. China wants to remove a requirement that companies get bonds rated. It could help firms hit hard by the pandemic to raise funds faster, though it will hardly encourage lenders to lower the interest rates they charge. The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking public opinion on the move as part of Beijing’s broader effort to deepen its capital markets.

Officials want investors to rely less on overly optimistic ratings and to do their own homework: Data from 2018 show that 97% of Chinese corporate bonds were rated AA or above, compared with 2% in the United States. It’s an odd fix to a credit rating agency problem. The proposed rule change covers exchange-traded bonds, not those in the far larger interbank market. Still, removing a fig leaf from some bonds could help others see what they are missing. (By Jennifer Hughes)

DUTCH COURAGE. Insurer Aegon’s shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday after it slashed its future dividends and withdrew financial targets for this year and next, partly due to the fallout from Covid-19. The Hague-based group said net income in the first half fell to 202 million euros from 617 million euros in 2019, and it took charges of 1.1 billion euros in part because of changes in assumptions for U.S. mortality rates and long-term bond yields.

Aegon was already struggling before the pandemic, with modelling gaffes and swings in its capital spooking investors. Chief Executive Lard Friese, who took over in May, is at least taking tough decisions. He is conserving cash to build capital and hinting at disposals to streamline the group, whose shares have fallen by over a third this year. Turning around complex insurers like Aegon is an arduous and lengthy process, even when there’s no crisis. (By Neil Unmack)