Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Chinese M&A, Logitech, Lindt

HONG KONG/LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Logitech keyboards and mouse are seen in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020.

LATEST

- Deal drought

- Home tech boom

- Swiss chocolate miss

RAW DEAL. It can only go up from here. Outbound Chinese acquisitions tumbled 45% last year to $29 billion, their lowest level since 2008, according to a Tuesday report from law firm Baker McKenzie and research outfit Rhodium. Dealmaking in the United Kingdom from the People’s Republic collapsed 90% while foreign direct investment into Europe tumbled 44%.

The pandemic, along with Brexit, Chinese restrictions and tougher scrutiny worldwide, conspired to slow activity down. Latin America proved resilient, however, and North America overcame geopolitical tensions for Chinese M&A to increase by $2 billion from 2019 to $7.7 billion, including Tencent’s stake in Universal Music. Divestitures such as HNA’s sale of Ingram Micro outpaced purchases in the region, though. A President Joe Biden might help thaw icy relations, as could a new EU-China pact. A blistering rally in the value of the yuan also has Beijing encouraging increased outbound investment. (By Pete Sweeney)

RISKS ON MUTE. Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell has had an enviable year at the helm of the Swiss computer-equipment group. On Tuesday he revealed that soaring demand for webcams and other home office kit pushed revenue in the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year to $3.7 billion. That’s 64% higher than a year earlier. Logitech’s share price rose by 3%, giving it an $18.3 billion market value.

Its shares are now up 155% since the start of March 2020 – almost triple Amazon.com’s rise. That looks excessive. Logitech is at heart a hardware business that lacks the economies of scale touted by software groups and online marketplaces. The risk is that customers will buy less now that their home offices are kitted out to the max. The company trades at 31 times forward earnings, compared with a five-year average of 21. Tuesday’s results may represent something of a peak. (By Liam Proud)

CHOCS AHOY. Nothing says “I love you but didn’t have time to buy you a proper gift” like a box of fancy chocolates from the airport duty free shop. Unsurprisingly then, with planes mothballed and business travel ground to a standstill, Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reported a 6.1% slide in organic sales last year. While many consumers bought Lindor chocolate balls and Lindt Excellence bars to eat at home, Reuters reports that the Swiss company’s store network and travel business were severely hit, and gift-giving also suffered.

The news sent the 20 billion Swiss franc group’s shares down some 4% on Tuesday morning. But have no fear, says the company which also oversees the Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Caffarel brands: it expects growth to rebound this year, with organic sales up 5% to 7%. At least that’s one vote that harried business travellers will once again be rushing through airports soon. (By Rob Cox)