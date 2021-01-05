Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Chinese movies, India, Next

MELBOURNE/MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

People wearing face masks are seen in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020.

SCREEN GRAB. Last year’s surprise cinematic blockbuster was China. With an estimated $3.1 billion in sales, according to ticketing agency Maoyan Entertainment, the country became the biggest movie market, exceeding North America for the first time. The pandemic rebound also helped catapult local historical war drama “The Eight Hundred” into the top-grossing film spot, with some $460 million of sales worldwide. Despite those achievements, however, domestic box-office revenue tumbled 68% from 2019.

For struggling theatres elsewhere, China offers some other encouraging post-recovery signs. Average film attendance in December, for example, reached 95% of the previous year’s number. That at least suggests audiences are ready to get back to the big screen. Hollywood studios including Walt Disney’s will have to stage a comeback of their own, though. Foreign films accounted for just 16% of China’s 2020 revenue, less than half the typical proportion. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

BACK TO BUSINESS. Everyday life in India is getting back to normal. Schools, international borders and many offices remain shut or restricted, but restaurants, airports and hotels are bustling. Nomura’s India Business Resumption Index is tracking just 5.5 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, despite the country having the highest cumulative case count after the United States. The outlook is brightening too: as the top manufacturer of vaccines, India won’t have to wait for jabs.

Many Indians have regained confidence to venture out as capacity strains ease on hospitals in big cities. Outdoor mask requirements, a younger population, warmer climate and some level of herd immunity – supported by studies that found high levels of antibodies – have helped slow the infection rate, health experts say. But the $3 trillion economy was also slowing before the pandemic hit, and consumption remains weak. There’s no room for complacency. (By Una Galani)

NEXT LIFE. The shift from bricks-and-mortar stores looks set to accelerate. Take British retailer Next, whose shares surged to a five-year peak on Tuesday after it said sales in the nine weeks to Dec. 26 only declined 1% compared to an 8% slump forecast in October. Online sales were the saviour, with e-commerce turnover rising 38% in the three months to the end of December versus the same period last year.

Conversely, in-store sales are in freefall. Lockdowns and customer fears of contracting Covid-19 in bustling shops led to a 43% plunge in quarterly sales. Rival H&M, which has historically displayed sharp online nous, may reveal an even starker switch in trading updates over the coming weeks. Vaccine rollouts remain the one big hope for physical shops. But by the time they’re complete, the change in consumer habits may be permanent. (By Aimee Donnellan)