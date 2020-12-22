Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Chinese workers, UniCredit CEO pay

Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory after lockdown measures in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were further eased, April 8, 2020.

HONG KONG/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Chinese workers

- UniCredit CEO

SEASONAL WORKERS. China’s pandemic-fuelled export boom has run into a human resources problem. A rapidly rising currency, plus higher raw material and logistics costs, have shaved margins from overseas sales despite soaring orders. Now factories are struggling with a worker shortage that will get worse in coming weeks.

Skilled labour is at a premium in China as salaries steadily rise. Anecdotally, many of China’s roaming blue-collar workers have accumulated enough wealth to build multistorey bungalows in their home villages, and they appear disinclined to rush back to coastal manufacturing centres after having been laid off earlier this year. China’s annual lunar new year holiday, which falls in mid-February next year, will see many depart well in advance to enjoy quality family time, stressing January’s labour supply. Bosses may have to offer big raises, or hurry automation, to keep their production lines humming. (By Yawen Chen)

PANDEMIC REIN. Jean Pierre Mustier’s exit from UniCredit is an exercise in restraint. The chief executive of Italy’s second-biggest bank will leave without any severance pay, and renounced any reward under his current incentive plan. That leaves him with nearly 500,000 UniCredit shares, worth some 3.6 million euros, earned during the first three years of his tenure. It’s rare in banking. Credit Suisse’s boss Tidjane Thiam, who left in February after a spying scandal, stood to collect pay, bonuses and options worth up to 30 million Swiss francs. Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan got 8.7 million euros plus 2.2 million euros for a non-compete agreement.

Mustier is honouring a promise made when he joined in 2016 to save UniCredit from collapse. He cut the CEO’s fixed salary by 40% to 1.2 million euros, and waived annual bonuses and any severance pay. His hair shirt now raises the bar for other CEOs. It also stands him in good stead for his next job. (By Lisa Jucca)