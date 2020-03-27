Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Cirque du Soleil, Airlines, France

LONDON/MUMBAI/NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show in Riga, Latvia January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

CIRQUE DU SUNBURN. High-flying troupe Cirque du Soleil might file for bankruptcy after Covid-19 put live events on hold, Reuters reports. The Quebec-based producer of Big Top shows was already walking a financial tightrope.

Cirque du Soleil has laid off almost all its 4,900 staff and has around $130 million in cash and credit lines, Moody’s reckons. But it may have to spend some $165 million this year on ticket reimbursements and the like.

Unlike many of its performers, Cirque’s balance sheet is not lean. The $950 million in debt from its 2015 buyout was already 7.3 times EBITDA last year. With few sellable assets, it lacks a safety net.

TPG Capital, with a 55% stake, would suffer most. But spare a thought for pension investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which doubled its holdings to 20% last month. Its clients have swapped one nail-biting spectacle for another. (By Antony Currie)

AIRLINE PACKAGE THROWS CAUTION TO THE WIND. The $2 trillion bailout package approved by the U.S. Senate late Wednesday included a $25 billion “grant” to airlines to keep their staff on the payroll. In return, companies receiving financial aid can’t lay off workers or cut pay until the end of September.

That may be quite generous. The payment amounts to 80% of the recipients’ reported wages last year, Bank of America analysts have calculated. But that’s a full year’s wages, and this crisis may not last that long.

Besides, the commitment not to shed staff may be less burdensome than it sounds. Heavily unionized airlines have trouble sacking people anyway. Other industries hope they get this kind of special treatment. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

HELP NOT HANDOUTS. The French state has joined the growing global campaign to halt corporate dividends by urging companies in which it owns a stake to cancel payouts. The government has rightly argued companies that are benefiting from public help because of the coronavirus, including deferred taxes and loan guarantees, should not be taking with one hand and giving to shareholders with another. That decision will hit President Emmanuel Macron in the pocket: the state received 2.4 billion euros in dividends in 2018, according to official figures, from companies as diverse as lottery operator Française des Jeux, carmaker Renault, airline Air France, utility EDF and telecommunications company Orange. Still, in the context of Macron’s 345 billion euro economic rescue package, the missing dividends are a mere bagatelle. (By Christopher Thompson)

GULF RAINY DAY FUNDS. The decline in assets at sovereign funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority could exceed $300 billion this year, according to Institute of International Finance data cited by Bloomberg. Asset values everywhere are sinking, but sovereign wealth funds are also becoming ATMs for rulers. True, funds in the Middle East have assets exceeding $2 trillion, and cash buffers. And being able to do what Temasek just did for Singapore Airlines without hiking debt is a powerful advantage. But as Breakingviews pointed out last week, even if the ADIA, QIA et al can just draw down cash buffers rather than flog their holdings of developed-world blue-chip companies, infrastructure and glitzy London hotels, their role at the forefront of global dealmaking looks at the very least likely to be reduced. (By George Hay)

INDIA THROWS LIFE JACKET TO BORROWERS. The Reserve Bank of India is cutting rates faster and by more than expected: a 75 basis point cut brings the main policy rate down to 4.4%. The regulator is also cutting the cash reserve ratio for banks for the first time since 2013 as part of liquidity-easing measures. Bad corporate debts, rickety lenders and a slowing economy meant conditions were already tight before the nation of 1.3 billion went into lockdown. The biggest relief, though, is that banks can now offer borrowers a three-month moratorium on payment installations on everything from small-ticket microloans to mortgages. That means retail credit woes in India are for another day. (By Una Galani)

FASHION SUPPLY. With consumers bored at home, demand for online shopping should rise. But British retailer Next has stopped taking new orders because the warehouse employees needed to fulfill them understandably felt they should be home during the coronavirus lockdown. Next will close its online, warehousing and distribution operations. The country can manage without Next’s affordable fashions. But the shutdown points to the risk of labour shortages impacting more critical sectors. Already, European farmers warned produce could be left in the ground because the migrant workers who usually harvest it have not been able to make the trip. So far, food shortages have been driven by irresponsible consumer stockpiling and have been alleviated by shopping limits. A deficit caused by the supply side would be harder to fix. (By Dasha Afanasieva)