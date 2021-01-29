Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Commerzbank, Cathay Pacific, BBVA

LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

RACE TO THE START. Commerzbank Chief Executive Manfred Knof has given shareholders in the 7 billion euro German lender some much-needed hope. In a surprise announcement on Thursday, the former Deutsche Bank executive announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs and reduce the group’s branch network to 450 from 790. It’s all in aid of a targeted return on tangible equity of 6.5% to 7% by 2024.

The plan, while encouraging compared with a previous return target of just 4%, still paints a dismal picture in absolute terms. The cost of equity for most banks is usually around 10%, implying that Commerz will still sting shareholders in 2024 even if it hits Knof’s 7% target. Revisiting the idea of a cost-saving merger with Deutsche Bank may be the only way to raise that number over time. Knof needn’t wait until 2024 to give it a try. (By Liam Proud)

LESS RUNWAY. Cathay Pacific’s $870 million convertible bond issue underscores big differences with its top rival. The five-year bonds, paying a coupon of 2.75%, will convert into shares worth about 10% of the airline’s equity. The conversion price represents a 30% premium to the last closing price. Singapore Airlines secured better terms when it raised about $600 million in November, offering investors a yield of 1.63% and a 46% conversion premium – the highest premium by a carrier in Asia ex-Japan, bookrunner HSBC noted at the time.

Compared to Hong Kong’s airline, Singapore’s has benefitted from more government support policies. The city-state is rushing to vaccinate airline staff, just as Hong Kong mulls tighter restrictions on its pilots and crew. But Cathay’s dilution might not happen so easily: the conversion price implies a ratio of 1.2 times its forecast book value, Daiwa calculates, a valuation not seen for many years. (By Una Galani)

EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES. So much for shareholder gratitude. On Friday BBVA Executive Chairman Carlos Torres became the first European Union bank boss to announce a major post-Covid buyback. Despite promising to acquire 10% of the 26 billion euro lender’s shares, plus a pledge to pay out up to 40% of 2021 earnings, investors responded by sending its market capitalisation down 2%.

The reason for this apparent paradox may lie in Torres’s unique dilemma: what to do with the windfall coming his way from the sale of BBVA’s U.S. unit. Deduct 2.6 billion euros for the buyback and he will still have over 5 billion euros in excess capital above a 12% common equity Tier 1 ratio target. Resuming takeover negotiations with erstwhile domestic target Banco de Sabadell would be a sensible use of the cash. Applying peer Caixabank’s targeted savings from its union with Bankia implies Torres could gain financial benefits worth over 6 billion euros to shareholders today, according to a Breakingviews calculation. That would surely cheer even BBVA’s obdurate shareholders. (By Christopher Thompson)