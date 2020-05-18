Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Crisis M&A, Emirates, Lithium

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

M&A MATTERS. JPMorgan’s dealmakers have some tips for chief executives contemplating a merger or acquisition. Having crunched the numbers on mega-deals struck during the last crisis, the bankers’ first lesson is that CEOs should take the initiative. Over three-quarters of the deals reviewed began with a buyer’s approach. Second, pay up: the median U.S. control premium during 2008 and 2009 was around 36%, compared with 27% from 2000 to 2019.

That’s because equity markets plummeted, meaning CEOs could offer more relative to prevailing share prices. Still, it confounds the logic for corona-crisis dealmaking today. The S&P 500 is down just 11% this year, compared with a much steeper fall in 2008, meaning CEOs have little room to sweeten control premiums. Meanwhile, the earnings they’re buying are just as uncertain, given the chance of a second virus wave. Little wonder M&A has shrivelled. (By Liam Proud)

EMIRHAD? Dubai-based airline Emirates is making drastic turns to weather the coronavirus storm, cutting 30,000 jobs, or a third of its workforce, according to Bloomberg. It’s also accelerating the retirement of its 100-plus A380 superjumbos. If that doesn’t restore stability, Emirates could try a more radical manoeuvre – a merger with local rival Etihad.

There are plenty of impediments, not least tensions between their respective homes, flashy Dubai and staid but uber-wealthy Abu Dhabi. That probably rules out the most obvious cost-saving – squashing their two hubs, now 60 kilometres (40 miles) apart, into one. But Abu Dhabi already bailed out Dubai in the financial crisis, and it needs to do something with Etihad, which made a $1.3 billion operating loss in 2018. Copying International Consolidated Airlines’ holding-company structure for British Airways and Spain’s Iberia might spare national blushes and reap some of the benefits of flying in formation. (By Ed Cropley)

RECKLESS DRIVING. Tianqi Lithium, a producer of the key ingredient for electric-vehicle batteries, is in talks with lenders to restructure its debt. Prices for the white metal have collapsed on the back of rapid expansion of mines. China’s easing of subsidies for battery-powered vehicles meant demand was already moderating, and the coronavirus promises to delay any recovery.

That’s left the Shenzhen-listed company in a rut. Its market value is now less than the $4.1 billion it paid for a minority stake in Chilean miner SQM in 2018. Total debt will remain at nearly 9 times EBITDA over the next 12 months, Moody’s wrote in April. Selling equity and strategic assets will help, but a reset of loans is a tacit admission that any proceeds will be underwhelming in a buyer’s market. (By Sharon Lam)