Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Davos, Boohoo, Suez

MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

The plenary hall is seen at the congress center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2021.

LATEST

- Digital Davos

- Boohoo smile

- Suez pas mal

FAR FROM NORMAL. At a time when the global elite should be gathered at a Swiss ski resort, the World Economic Forum has instead kicked off a virtual shindig, with China’s Xi Jinping scheduled to give a special address later today. The Davos Agenda has a pandemic-appropriate theme: “A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust”. But even as countries face rising public debt and worsening inequality, topics like “fairer economies” and “beyond geopolitics” sound depressingly familiar and unlikely to yield real solutions.

Plans for an in-person special annual meeting in Singapore in May also look optimistic. International borders are hardening up as governments seek to keep out new virus strains. So while leaders like Xi, Germany’s Angela Merkel and India’s Narendra Modi will all speak at the event that aims to celebrate globalisation, there is no hiding the fact that the world is lurching deeper towards isolationism. (By Una Galani)

RETAIL RUMBLE. Online retailers are finding rich pickings on Britain’s ailing high street. Fast-fashion company Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand for 55 million pounds on Monday. The deal includes all of the bankrupt British chain’s brands, customer lists and websites. But it does not include items like stock, stores or a promise to safeguard jobs.

The buyout looks relatively low-risk for Boohoo, which saw its shares rise 4% on the news. Chief Executive John Lyttle gets a ready-made online sales platform that can act as a shop window for the 4 billion pound company’s own brands, as well as Debenhams marques including Mantaray, Principles and Maine. The deal also looks cheap. Boohoo’s outlay is just one-seventh of Debenhams’ reported online net revenue of 400 million pounds last year. Previous brand deals have cost Lyttle around 1 times revenue. At these prices, more shopping sprees are sure to follow. (By Aimee Donnellan)

JEUX D’AMOUR. National stereotypes say the French have perfected the art of flirtation. Not so Paris-listed water-and-waste group Suez, whose efforts to repel aspiring suitor Veolia received a boost on Monday from strong-second half results. A mere 1% drop in revenue was better than a forecast decline of between 2% and 4%. EBITDA of 1.6 billion euros, when combined with the 1.2 billion euros the company earned in the first half, is nearly 10% better than forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Lower net debt strengthens Chief Executive Bertrand Camus’ firm “non” to his rival and would-be seducer, Veolia boss Antoine Frérot.

Camus may simply be playing hard-to-get. Despite scorning Veolia’s 11 billion euro indicative takeover offer, he has opened talks with Frérot, who already owns a near 30% stake, along with paramours Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners. The latter two infrastructure funds might still make a counter-offer – possibly forcing Frérot to up his dowry. Suez shareholders will hope the love triangle persists. (By Christopher Thompson)