Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Delivery Hero, TPG, Influencers

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Andreas Harte, a Foodora delivery cyclist poses on a street in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017. Foodora is part of the Berlin-based company Delivery Hero, one of Europe's largest internet start-ups.

LATEST

- Delivery Hero

- TPG/Funlab

- The Hut Group

AWKWARD FOOD MOMENTS. Delivery Hero is channelling the eclectic spirit of its early backer, Rocket Internet. The $33 billion Berlin-based food delivery giant on Tuesday said it had launched its own venture capital fund, DX Ventures, with 50 million euros to invest in early-stage startups in logistics, food technology and on-demand services – as well as artificial intelligence and fintech. It’s not the first time the company has done so: it has spent over 500 million euros on startups that are not directly related to its core business, such as faux-meat maker Impossible Foods and e-scooters rental operator Voi.

Delivery Hero’s bet is that the accelerating growth of online food delivery thanks to the pandemic means customers will depend on deliveries beyond hot meals. But Delivery Hero is still unprofitable, with expected EBITDA for 2020 of minus 610 million euros, according to Refinitiv data. Whether or not it can match the earlier success of Rocket, which bet on Europe’s now-largest retailer Zalando, is yet to be seen. (By Karen Kwok)

GAME ON. A deal derailed by Covid-19 is back on track with a new buyer. Buyout shop TPG has agreed to acquire Australian bowling alley and boozy mini-golf operator Funlab less than a year after an earlier sale by owner Next Capital fell through. When the pandemic forced all three-dozen Strike, Holey Moley and other branded locations to close indefinitely in March, it gave Archer Capital an out.

Lucky for Next, homebound Aussies have been keen for entertaining activities as quarantines and lockdowns lift. Crowds are returning, putting the company in line again to generate a pre-pandemic forecast of A$35 million ($27 million) of annual EBITDA. The A$250 million purchase price, according to a news article posted on Next’s website, also roughly squares with the previously agreed figure. Next expanded Funlab and quadrupled earnings over four years. As vaccines roll out, the fun may only just be getting started for TPG. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

FISH IN A BARREL. Selling beauty products to youths in lockdown is getting easier. Just look at The Hut Group, which raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance by 10 percentage points to a range of between 30% and 35%. Shares in the 8 billion pound company, which sells retail brands like Lookfantastic and skincare brand ESPA, rose 3% on the news.

Influencers are helping to line founder Matthew Moulding’s pockets. Sales in the company’s OnDemand service, which allows quasi-celebrities to create and market product lines, grew over 80% in the fourth quarter. The fledgling business now accounts for 8% of the group’s 559 million pound fourth-quarter sales. Still, The Hut Group’s share price has grown 60% since the company’s September listing, and it awarded a 900 million pound bonus to Moulding two months after that. It needs yet more influencing for its operational numbers to keep pace with its valuation. (By Aimee Donnellan)