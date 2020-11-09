Breakingviews - Corona Capital: EU pain, Supply chains, Airlines

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

PAIN THRESHOLDS. New European lockdowns are hurting economies, but less than last time. The French central bank said on Monday that it expects Gallic economic activity to be 12% below normal levels in November. That is a far less pronounced drop than in April, the month after the French government imposed its first lockdown, when output was 31% below normal.

The International Energy Agency’s director for energy markets and security has a similar prognosis. Keisuke Sadamori told Reuters that while new European restrictions might weigh on the outlook for global oil demand, the impact was likely to be less severe than earlier this year. The pain isn’t spread evenly across the economy. The Bank of France expects activity to fall 40% in the wholesale, retail, transport, hotel and restaurant industries, but only 7% in manufacturing. Governments may need to extend more targeted help to the worst-affected sectors. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

ELEMENT OF SUPPLIES. A speedy economic recovery is paying dividends for China. About 75% of 1,100 companies surveyed by HSBC – including 70% of American ones – said they expect to add links to their supply chains in the People’s Republic over the next two years despite geopolitical tension. One reason is growing domestic demand, with nearly three out of 10 U.S. respondents saying they expect a 20% bump in exports to the country or a jump in China sales.

Those sentiments are partly reflected in trade data released over the weekend. As Chinese exports in October increased at their fastest pace in 19 months, imports also grew, albeit at a slower pace than in September. It follows the fastest monthly acceleration of factory activity in a decade. As much as many chief executives would like to find paths that don’t lead through China, the reality is proving tougher to navigate. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

MAY DAY. Norwegian Air Shuttle is in a spin after the government in Oslo decided that it’s not prepared to throw more taxpayer money at the company. The budget carrier’s shares, which have lost 98% of their value this year, plunged a further 17% on Monday morning. The government’s decision not to add to its $329 million bailout is a timely reminder that airlines’ first round of cash calls may not be their last. And with Covid-19 infection rates surging in Europe and the United States, further injections are far from certain.

Others with flashing dashboard lights include Virgin Atlantic, owned by tycoon Richard Branson and U.S.-based Delta Air Lines, UK-listed easyJet and even European behemoth Deutsche Lufthansa. Der Spiegel said on Friday that the German carrier might need more cash next year, on top of June’s 9 billion euro state bailout. In Lufthansa’s favour, with that much at stake, Berlin can hardly say no. (By Ed Cropley)