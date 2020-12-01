Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Exxon, Japanese offices, UK houses

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A general view shows houses in Blackburn, as the Blackburn with Darwen Council imposes local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Britain July 15, 2020.

LATEST

- Exxon write-down

- Nomura home-working

- UK property market

EXX-GROWTH. Exxon Mobil has joined the oil-major impairment party. The $161 billion U.S. driller is writing down the value of gas assets by $17 billion to $20 billion, its biggest ever impairment. That’s in the same ballpark as fellow strugglers Royal Dutch Shell and BP, who took the red pen to their balance sheet values in the summer.

After the coronavirus smashed oil demand, smelling the coffee on lower prices makes sense. But the write-downs will hike Exxon’s leverage. The company’s historical valuation superiority on a price to book basis is also now a distant memory. Exxon’s best hope is that current low levels of investment will mean reduced oil supply in the future, helping prices snap back. Absent a sudden conversion to renewable energy, it needs them to. (By George Hay)

HOME ADVANTAGE. Nomura may let employees keep working from home post-pandemic. The bank could ask staff in Japan to spend a minimum of 40% of their hours on site, Chief Executive Kentaro Okuda said on Tuesday. That would reduce the need for expensive office space. But the idea has its downsides for both employers and employees.

Okuda’s counterpart at Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, says he thinks his team works better together on the trading floor. Nomura’s brokerage arm has profited from pandemic-related volatility, as have most rivals, but it’s nothing to take for granted. Fees from investment banking fell by nearly a quarter in the six months ending in September. The Japanese firm faces a human resource challenge too: tiny Tokyo apartments and a workaholic culture could make the offer unattractive to Japan’s salarymen. For investors, the ultimate test will be the impact on the bottom line. (By Katrina Hamlin)

FALLING BEHIND THE JONESES. Rishi Sunak’s efforts to bolster Britain’s housing market may have some painful fiscal consequences. The UK chancellor’s emergency tax breaks for homebuyers, which are due to expire in March, helped push up average prices by 6.5% year-on-year last month, the most in nearly six years, according to mortgage lender Nationwide. However, many buyers appear to be relatively well-off households using home-working savings to upgrade their pads.

That presents Sunak with a potential opportunity, and owners with a potential problem. Before the crisis, soaring property prices, especially around London, were a key reason for the regional inequality that Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle. Weak growth and mass layoffs from Covid-19 will twist the knife. Next year Sunak will need to raise taxes to start addressing the 400 billion pounds Britain borrowed this year. If rich homeowners become a target, property and wealth taxes and even work-from-home levies may heave into view. (By Ed Cropley)