Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Facelifts, Fashion, Green energy

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

HOW DO I LOOK? The Zoom boom has been a godsend for the United Kingdom’s cosmetic industry, as flourishing videoconference insecurity leads to a surge in nip and tuck procedures, according to research by care data analysts LaingBuisson. While surgical interventions such as liposuction and breast augmentation were down in the months to August, interest in less invasive “tweakments” – including Botox, laser treatment and “plumpers” – has already returned to pre-Covid levels, when the industry had estimated annual sales of around 3 billion pounds.

Plastic surgery is reckoned to pull in only about a tenth of that, although industry professionals point to a steep rise in male hair restoration as homebound executives fret about their receding manes. The upswing has prompted the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons to warn about unscrupulous practices. But that hasn’t put patients off: BAAPS recently reported a doubling of demand for consultations during lockdown. As your cosmetic provider might say, the camera never lies. (By Christopher Thompson)

BUCKING THE TREND. Old-fashioned high street footfall may carry Primark through the pandemic. Autumn store closures at the low-end fashion chain will cost it 430 million pounds, worse than the 375 million pound hit it had predicted, its parent Associated British Foods said on Friday. Yet the emergence of “phenomenal” sales as soon as countries including Britain and France lifted their latest lockdowns makes it confident it can grow annual sales and adjusted operating profit in the year to September 2021.

Primark’s resilience is somewhat surprising: the retailer doesn’t rely on online sales, helpful to cushion the blow of store closures. And yet it has fared better than rivals such as Topshop, whose owner Arcadia collapsed this week. Extending opening times to 24 hours a day in some stores during the busy Christmas season, as Primark has done, will further help. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

CROSSED WIRES. Covid-19 has slowed economic activity and energy consumption, but the planet might still be worse off when it comes to carbon emissions. According to a report released by the International Energy Agency on Thursday, global investments in energy-efficient buildings, equipment and vehicles, vital to achieving long-term sustainable development goals, could contract by almost 10% this year.

Policymakers are trying to reverse that trend. From South Korea to the United Kingdom and the United States, they are planning a greener economy to support recovery. As of September, about 30% of the $12 trillion in fiscal stimulus announced targets sectors that impact the environment, estimates the World Resources Institute. That’s laudable, but it may not be enough to fill the gap: transitioning to a low-carbon economy will require at least $3 trillion to $5 trillion a year over the next three decades, according to the Global Financial Markets Association and Boston Consulting. (By Katrina Hamlin)