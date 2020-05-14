Breakingviews - Corona Capital: FCA, EBITDAC, Obesity, Indian cars

MILAN/ZURICH/LONDON/MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

– Fiat and Peugeot

– EBITDAC

– Obesity

– Indian cars

DIVIDEND CONUNDRUM. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Peugeot have admitted the grim virus reality. After weeks of pondering, the European carmakers canned ordinary dividends worth 1.1 billion euros for each firm that were envisaged under their merger plan. That’s about 300 million euros gone for top Fiat investor Exor, just a day after its failed $9 billion sale of reinsurer PartnerRe. Saving cash makes sense given the pandemic’s thrashing of car demand. And it may open the door to state support.

Left unanswered is whether a 5.5 billion euro super dividend promised to Fiat investors as part of the Peugeot deal still makes sense. Fiat may avoid rushing the combination to see if pent-up demand for its popular Jeep and RAM brands emerges in the United States and justifies a payout. But this may be tricky. The pandemic strengthens the rationale for joining forces. A compromise might be necessary. (By Lisa Jucca)

PLEASE, NO. Schenck Process went there. The German manufacturer created a magical earnings metric that stripped out the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Financial Times. This was precisely what Breakingviews argued companies that wanted to be taken seriously should avoid doing. Trotting out earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and coronavirus (EBITDAC) is just wrong. Don’t do it. (By Rob Cox)

THE OTHER PANDEMIC. Good news for anyone worried about eating too much junk food during lockdown. Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has just released encouraging data from a trial on a weekly obesity treatment. The obesity drugs market is still tiny and controversial, but many hope superior treatments could eventually help tackle a debilitating condition that last year affected an estimated 38 million children below the age of five.

The trial measured the effect of weekly doses of a drug called Semaglutide on obese or overweight people with comorbidities for 68 weeks, measured against a placebo. Those who stuck with the treatment for the full course lost 17% of their weight. Such dramatic weight loss, if sustained, could mean that drugs offer a safer alternative to surgery. Bernstein analysts are penciling obesity sales of $6 billion a year for Novo Nordisk by 2030. That’s a lot of burgers. (By Neil Unmack)

SHRINKING (CARS) TO GROW. India’s automakers, emerging from the worst market contraction in about two decades, are hinting at a different future. The $20 billion Maruti Suzuki India told analysts on Wednesday that the pandemic may cause cash-conscious customers to buy smaller vehicles. An aversion to public transport and ride-hailing services also could help boost sales. That scenario evokes China’s experience in 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

Even that option won’t be much available, however, if manufacturers can’t get factories up and running. A shortage of workers is affecting the components makers, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava. Contract laborers at these suppliers have left cities for villages, and others need permits to get to and from their jobs. Honda Motor is facing similar headaches, suggesting it will take some time to start up any new strategy in India. (By Una Galani)