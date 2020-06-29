Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Fed bond buys, Art fair woes

NEW YORK/HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

UNDER-FED. The U.S. Federal Reserve bought only a little more than $400 billion of corporate bonds by mid-June under the secondary-market support program set up to counter the negative effects of Covid-19. It’s a sign of how little the central bank has actually had to do in some areas to calm financial markets after it announced across-the-board support potentially worth trillions of dollars starting in March.

Energy giant Exxon Mobil and tobacco purveyor Philip Morris International are among the names in the Fed’s early portfolio. Climate and health campaigners, respectively, may not like some of these picks. They see a chance to shape where financial support should go, for example encouraging a lower-carbon future. The Fed facility is, however, broad and based on credit ratings, not industry specifics. That’s less politically provocative and allowed rapid implementation. Hindsight, however, may conclude it’s a missed opportunity. (By Richard Beales)

MASTERING THE ART OF RESTRUCTURING. The owner of the world-renowned art fair Art Basel, MCH, is cleaning up its governance in an attempt to raise up to 100 million Swiss francs, according to Swiss paper the Market NZZ. The Basel-based company is currently 49% owned by local Cantons in Switzerland and only allows other shareholders to control up to 5% of its voting rights each. Under the new plan, those restrictions will be abolished and a new single investor will own about one-third of the company’s shares and obtain three board seats.

The sudden change highlights the dire situation of the company, as most of its events this year have been cancelled due to the pandemic. James Murdoch may be among those looking to invest, according to the Swiss paper, and has agreed to buy shares for as little as 10 francs, some 42% below MCH’s current market price. Given the uncertain outlook for art exhibitions, a big discount looks warranted. (By Karen Kwok)

ON THE MEND. Vietnam’s economy eked out 0.36% growth in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, a rare bright spot in Asia, where most countries are forecast to shrink this year. Hanoi has successfully contained Covid-19, and while tourism is unlikely to recover anytime soon – weighing on a tenth of GDP – there are green shoots: industrial output for June was up an encouraging 7%. Factories are open and foreign companies are active once more, especially as they look to diversify supply chains away from China. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, for example, unveiled plans last week to open its first research and development facility in the country. Vietnam is bouncing back. (By Robyn Mak)

BOOSTER SHOT. Temasek is hoping for extra bang from its vaccine investment buck. The Singapore sovereign wealth fund, along with other investors, ploughed $250 million into BioNTech, a German firm working on barriers to Covid-19. Unlike other developers, BioNTech is working on four vaccines simultaneously, an approach it reckons gives it an edge. Its drugs target a specific protein found in the deadly virus and activate antibodies when vaccinated people are infected.

Temasek’s timing looks smart. BioNTech is preparing to release data from a human trial in Germany and America that started in April. If the results prove promising, other investors may want to pile in. The $14 billion Nasdaq-listed group’s shares are already up 54% since the beginning of the year. $24 billion rival Moderna, which has released phase one data using similar technology, has seen its share price treble over the same period. (By Aimee Donnellan)