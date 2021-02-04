Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Food prices, Cannabis, Yum China

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

BEN & SCARY. Food makers are about to feel the pinch. Unilever on Thursday predicted prices of commodities like tea and palm oil would rise at mid to high single digit percentage rates this year. The pandemic’s economic fallout makes it harder for Chief Executive Alan Jope to pass on those costs to shoppers. Higher prices added just 1% to the Anglo-Dutch group’s food and refreshment sales growth in the fourth quarter, down from 1.8% in the previous three months.

That’s bad news for the 114 billion pound consumer goods giant’s profitability, which is already under pressure. The maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream reported an underlying operating margin of 18.5% in 2020, 60 basis points lower than in the previous year. Jope’s medium-term goal is to lift sales between 3% and 5% a year, and boost underlying operating profit at a faster rate. Luckily, he doesn’t have to hit that goal this year. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

FIRST TOKE. London’s stock market is warming to marijuana. Australia’s MGC Pharmaceuticals, which makes medicinal products out of cannabis plants, will make its debut on Feb. 9. The company which is already listed at home is raising 6.5 million pounds, equivalent to 25% of its Australian market value. The company is also working on an anti-inflammatory treatment that could prevent patients from being overwhelmed by Covid-19.

Investors are feeling the buzz. Britain, which legalised medicinal marijuana in 2018, last September gave companies the green light to list on AIM, London’s junior stock exchange. Cellular Goods, a medicinal marijuana company backed by soccer icon David Beckham, is also expected to float this week, according to Sky News. MGC priced its shares at 1.475 pence, 3% above the closing price in Australia on Feb. 1. The debut looks far from a downer. (By Aimee Donnellan)

DROP IN THE BUCKET. Despite a patchy recovery caused by regional virus outbreaks, Yum China, investors are hungry for more. The $24 billion operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter revenue grew 11% from a year earlier, while sales at stores open since before its fiscal year started, excluding temporary closures, declined 4%. Higher delivery and mobile orders helped, but a quieter Chinese New Year holiday season with fewer travellers is going to take a toll.

Boss Joey Wat remains optimistic, however. Yum China plans to open another 1,000 locations this year, 14% fewer than in 2020. More concerning maybe the lack of a boost following the company’s secondary listing in Hong Kong in September. The shares are trading near an all-time high, but at 28 times expected earnings for the next year the valuation remains stubbornly lower than at Starbucks and Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao International. (By Sharon Lam)