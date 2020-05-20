Breakingviews - Corona Capital: French cars, Computers, Panties

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid car is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020.

LATEST

– Renault

– Lenovo

– Marks and Spencer

PEDAL TO THE METAL. Covid-19 is finally forcing the French state to act like a regular shareholder. Earlier this month Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared that French automakers would have to bring more production back home if they wanted government support. Perhaps Clotilde Delbos, the interim chief executive of Renault, in which the government has a 15% stake, didn’t get the “dirigiste” memo.

On Wednesday, the Clio maker agreed to 5 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans to bolster liquidity – while also considering shutting factories in Brittany and Dieppe, according to a report in Les Echos, as it seeks to cut annual costs by 2 billion euros.

Le Maire’s boss, ex-investment banker President Emmanuel Macron, will appreciate the importance of a quid pro quo. His privatisation programme may be on ice. But if state-backed companies can properly restructure – even at the cost of French jobs – then his government stands to gain in the long term. (By Christopher Thompson)

POWERED UP. Lenovo, China’s $7 billion maker of personal computers, posted a 64% fall in net profit for its fourth quarter, but still beat estimates. Net cash generated from operating activities was $2.2 billion in the fiscal year, compared to $1.5 billion a year ago, while net debt was reduced by 25% year-on-year. Even as the mobile business unit suffered a hit on the back of factory shutdowns, the company is hoping that demand for PCs, smart devices and servers will rise as people telecommute more, even after the pandemic ends.

Total server volume expanded 14% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, suggesting rising data consumption could indeed help fuel a recovery. But optimism about working from home, which has boosted shares in companies like Zoom Video Communications, hasn’t helped Lenovo. The stock has fallen some 17% year-to-date. A telework boom might not be enough. (By Sharon Lam)

LOST ITS SPARK. Marks and Spencer is promising to “never be the same again”. It’s an odd slogan from a company that was once a household favourite for its underwear but lost 85% of its market value in the past five years. And its bleak scenario for the year ahead suggests no return to glory. Unlike peers that have shied away from offering guidance, Chief Executive Steve Rowe reckons over the next year clothes sales could decline by 70%, but crucially its food business could also see a 20% drop.

Poor performance amid the coronavirus pandemic is tough for a grocer to explain. Rivals J Sainsbury and Tesco enjoyed record sales in March. M&S’s best hope for recovery is its partnership with delivery group Ocado, allowing it to compete online. But given it’s only aiming to sell a third of its clothes that way, investors should take its latest slogan at face value. (By Aimee Donnellan)