Breakingviews - Corona Capital: HK ads, UK shopping, FCA/Hermes

HONG KONG/LONDON/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

An advertisement hangs in Futian train station, which holds the "Eyes of the City" exhibition as the part of a joint Hong Kong/Shenzhen Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture, in Shenzhen, China December 23, 2019.

LATEST

- Advertising M&A

- Britain’s super-shoppers

- Fiat’s executive pay

ADS FOR SALE. Outdoor advertising outfit Clear Channel is offloading its 50.9% stake in Clear Media, ending a 22-year partnership with the Hong Kong-listed company. Aptly in the time of Covid-19, the deal touches three continents, with a U.S. seller and a buying consortium that includes French arch-rival JCDecaux and Alibaba’s Ant Financial.

Given the global turmoil, Clear Channel was lucky to find a buyer, especially one with such deep pockets. The consortium led by Clear Media boss Han Zi Jing is paying $253 million in cash, a 50% premium to the undisturbed price. That’s a chunky sandbag for Clear Channel’s viral defences after an 80% slump in its share price since January. Advertising is a discretionary cost, meaning it’s one of the first things to go when times get tough. If the global financial crisis’ impact on the sector is anything to go by, it’ll need all the help it can get. (By Alec Macfarlane)

UK SUPERMARKET SALES SURGE HAS HIDDEN STING. Tesco, J Sainsbury, WM Morrison and Asda enjoyed record sales in the 12 weeks to March 22 as panicked Brits stockpiled, according to consultancy Kantar. Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe looked a clear winner among the four established players with his 5 billion pound outfit leading the pack with a 7.4% jump in sales. But that’s little cause for celebration. German ultra-discounters Aldi and Lidl notched up even pacier gains, giving them an even greater slice of Britain’s grocery pie.

With Aldi’s sales up 11%, its market share hit a record high of 8.2%. And while the big four enjoyed eye-watering demand – a hefty chunk of the 42 million extra shopping trips in just four days – all bar Asda lost market share this year. That may get worse as a prolonged lockdown triggers a painful recession and mass job losses. In hard times, shoppers have an even keener eye on a bargain. That’s a silver lining for the German duo. (By Aimee Donnellan)

FIAT’S DIVIDEND DILEMMA. Mike Manley is proposing personal abstinence as a pandemic palliative. In a letter to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 192,000 employees, the chief executive – who was paid $1.4 million in 2019, plus a lot more in bonuses and shares – said he would take a 50% pay cut for three months. Senior executives and many staff were encouraged to chip in, although to a less drastic extent. Chairman John Elkann and his board will meanwhile forgo any salary until the end of 2020.

The symbolism helps, but only at the margins. The Italian-American carmaker has proposed 1.1 billion euros in dividends from its 2019 earnings. That seems superfluous in light of a potentially devastating economic crisis. Companies in other sectors, including luxury group Hermes and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, are suspending or cutting dividends. With many FCA plants standing idle, saving cash by forgoing payouts makes more sense. (By Lisa Jucca)