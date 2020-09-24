Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Italian banks, WeWork, Pet food

MILAN/HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Italy’s bank M&A dance

- WeWork leaves China

- Recession-resistant pets

HARD TO GET. UniCredit is becoming Italy’s most desirable bank M&A partner. The 15 billion euro lender run by Jean Pierre Mustier is reluctant to participate in the consolidation of the country’s fragmented financial sector. Yet potential partners keep lining up. UniCredit may pursue a tie-up with smaller rival Banco BPM, Italian financial daily MF said on Thursday. That would be an alternative to a potential rescue of state-owned lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

BPM has good reason to seek a union. After Intesa Sanpaolo’s purchase of UBI Banca, another merger between two rivals could leave the 2 billion euro lender to fend for itself in a more competitive market. But UniCredit also has an interest in playing the field. Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri is desperate to offload Monte Paschi and UniCredit is his best hope. By showing he has alternatives, Mustier has a better chance of persuading Gualtieri to give Monte Paschi away for free. (By Lisa Jucca)

WORK FROM HOME. WeWork may be riding out the pandemic by staying closer to home. The troubled U.S. office-sharing outfit will sell control of its Chinese business to existing investor and Shanghai-based private equity firm Trustbridge Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but WeWork concurrently announced that the China unit received $200 million in funds from existing investors.

WeWork could certainly use the help. Even before Covid-19 struck, China’s fiercely competitive commercial property market suffered from an inventory glut. Vacancy rates in 18 major cities tracked by CBRE climbed to 24% in the second quarter, from an already high 21% a year earlier. A slow economic recovery, which has hit the country’s technology startups particularly hard, will further weigh on demand. Still, it may not be all that bad for WeWork China’s new bosses. With China’s unpredictable lockdown rules and companies cutting budgets, businesses may find flexible and short-term office leasing more appealing. (By Yawen Chen)

THE CAT’S MEOW. Spending on dog food, cat litter and flea collars is proving resilient in the Covid-19 recession. Pets at Home said on Thursday it expects that underlying pre-tax profit for the year to March 2021 will be ahead of current expectations of 73 million pounds. The upbeat statement cancelled out fears about another lockdown hitting the British company’s 453 retail stores. Its shares soared 17% on Thursday morning.

The 1.8 billion pound company’s bottom line is still down on the most recent financial year, when underlying pre-tax profit was 100 million pounds. Nevertheless, pet owners’ generosity is good news for big consumer groups, including Nestlé. The Swiss owner of Purina PetCare has been expanding its offerings for domestic animals. Chief Executive Mark Schneider will doubtless be relieved that owners are willing to keep spending on their furry friends. (By Dasha Afanasieva)