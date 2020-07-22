Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Kingfisher, Hong Kong, London tube

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A woman is seen wearing a protective face mask on a London Underground station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 10, 2020.

HOME IMPROVEMENT. The end of lockdown has done little to dampen the DIY boom. Consumers who were confined at home tackled home repairs and gardening jobs with such enthusiasm that Kingfisher, the 5 billion pound operator of B&Q in the United Kingdom and Castorama in France, on Wednesday released an unscheduled trading update. Sales soared 25% in June from a year earlier, having increased 15% in May. Online sales, however, were the clear winner as demand for items that can be delivered, such as wallpaper, fences and plants, leapt 225%.

Running a DIY retailer is also getting cheaper. Although Kingfisher had to pay for protective equipment for staff, including barriers and hand sanitiser, its advertising and marketing budget fell as customers needed little encouragement to enter their stores. Kingfisher’s share price rose nearly 10% on Wednesday. The longer consumers’ desire to upgrade and refurbish persists, the happier investors will be. (By Aimee Donnellan)

HOME SICK. Hong Kong is shutting down once again. The financial hub has recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases since July 13, logging over 50 cases daily and a high of 108. Foreign students were blamed for a second wave in March, and now fingers are being pointed at flight crews, sailors and senior executives exempted from quarantine.

The local government has defended the exceptions. Financial services, trade and logistics account for a total of two-fifths of Hong Kong’s economy, and they can’t work well, or at all, unless their staff can move across borders. So authorities are hesitant to impose stricter measures, perhaps with an eye on fellow hub Singapore, which reported a 41% fall in GDP after its own lockdown. But of course a third major outbreak will cancel the benefits of selective relaxation. It is a harrowing warning for what’s ahead of the curve for the many metropolises still trying to flatten it. (By Jamie Lo)

MIND THE GAP. London’s Central Line emptied out in March, as did the coffers of the tube’s parent organisation. Transport for London, chaired by Mayor Sadiq Khan, needed a 1.6 billion pound government bailout back in May. That prompted parallel funding reviews to be launched this week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and Khan.

There’s a clear opportunity to improve. TfL is one of the few major transport networks in Europe that receives no funding for its operations from the central government. If fares dip, and it can’t borrow to cover the gap, bailouts are likely. It would be simpler for the state to formalise a financial backstop to allow investment to be maintained and ensure trains are clean post-pandemic. Fares may be lower for some time given emptier trains and buses. The state, which has the lowest cost of funding, is the best placed to pick up the bill. (By Liam Proud)