Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Macron, WPP, New Zealand, Scor

KEY MAN RISK. Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency announced on Thursday, offering a potent reminder that even as vaccines are rolled out, the virus is still virulent and has no political allegiance. The centrist politician joins other leaders as diverse as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those to contract the disease.

Those leaders recovered, which bodes well for the relatively healthy and youthful Macron. Yet his condition could still have consequences. It comes just as the European Union is trying to finalise a trade deal with Britain. Though the European Commission is leading the talks, an active Macron may be needed to approve any last-minute compromise. Meanwhile, France’s infection rate has been falling in recent weeks, allowing the country to slowly emerge from its latest lockdown. There’s no better reminder for French citizens of the need to remain vigilant. (By Neil Unmack)

SALES POP-UP. The advertising industry’s recovery may come sooner than expected. That’s the bullish message from WPP, which reckons it can resume share buybacks next year, pay a progressive dividend and ramp up spending by up to 500 million pounds per year to win new clients. Most importantly, the world’s biggest ad agency is aiming to get net sales back to 2019 levels by 2022, one year ahead of the previous schedule.

Chief Executive Mark Read’s plans to juice up the company’s margin caught the most attention. He intends to deliver an operating margin between 15.5% and 16% in 2023, a steep jump from the 11% analysts expect this year, according to Refinitiv. That could be delivered by 600 million pounds of cost savings and working with clients like L’Oreal and Ford Motor to move their marketing and sales online. Since companies slash advertising budgets when the going gets tough, WPP’s success rests on a wider economic recovery. (By Aimee Donnellan)

ISLAND PARADISE. New Zealand is roaring back to business. After successfully containing Covid-19 cases, the country’s economy grew a record 14% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, beating the central bank’s own November forecast. Even more impressive, output actually expanded slightly compared to last year, pointing to a rebound back to pre-pandemic levels. It’s “as close as you can get to a true V-shaped recovery”, Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr marvelled.

Strong domestic consumption – likely pent-up demand from strict lockdown measures earlier this year – seems to have offset the toll of closed borders and lost tourism. Fiscal and monetary stimulus also played a role, though house prices now risk overheating. Barring another outbreak, the momentum can be sustained by mass vaccine rollouts and a potential travel bubble with Australia next year. (By Robyn Mak)

PLUS ÇA CHANGE. The more things change, the more they stay the same at Paris-listed Scor. The 5.2 billion euro French insurer on Wednesday evening said it would separate the roles of chairman and chief executive as part of long-overdue governance reforms.

If that seems like a win for activist investor CIAM, which has campaigned for the roles to be divided, it’s not. Veteran boss Denis Kessler, who has occupied both positions since 2002, will stay on as chairman and only relinquish his CEO title in early 2022. His anointed successor, Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas, who has never worked in the insurance sector, will become Kessler’s deputy in the interim.

Since rebuffing an 8.2 billion euro takeover bid by Covea in 2018, Scor shares have fallen by 22%, while peers Hannover Re and Munich Re have seen their stock rise. A governance reboot offered the prospect of meaningful change. Shareholders have been served dour continuity. (By Christopher Thompson)