Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Mediaset, Sports Direct

PROSIEBEN’S PROBLEMS PILE UP. The Berlusconis, who aspire to acquire German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1, have upped their stake to about 20%. This piles pressure on Chief Executive Max Conze, who has pushed back on the idea of consolidation as he struggles with the triple challenge of shares at decade lows, an exodus of disgruntled executives and the coronavirus.

Top shareholder Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s family, dislikes Conze’s push into e-commerce and digital. The German also got a thumbs down from investors for splashing $500 million on U.S. dating-app developer Meet Group just as the pandemic forced millions into lockdown. With Mediaset breathing harder down his neck, Conze needs to come up with a more popular Plan B. (By Lisa Jucca)

VIRUS UNEARTHS NEW CORPORATE SPECIES: ESG LEMMINGS. The UK’s largest sports retailer, Sports Direct, tried to keep its doors open despite Britain’s near-total lockdown on non-essential stores. Its rationale: it owns some bicycle shops, which can stay open; people are still allowed to exercise, just about; and it sells some fitness equipment.

Given he mainly sells cheap sports clothing, Chief Executive Mike Ashley was asking to be given short shrift by unimpressed government ministers. He now faces the worst of both worlds – stores that will only open if the state agrees, which it won’t, and a bottom-of-the-class showing on environmental, social and governance principles – remember those? Companies that care about ESG are supposed to provide healthy working conditions. No disrespect to Sports Direct’s social-distancing protocols, but staying open was a funny way to do that. (By George Hay)