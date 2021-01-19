Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Offices, Cakes

NEW YORK/LONDON/HONG KONG/ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- ODP/Staples

- Premier Foods

SYNERGIES TO THE MAX. ODP, the owner of Office Depot and Office Max, thinks it has a better idea than selling itself whole to Staples, as the latter proposed last week. Both are struggling in the tough U.S. retail market. ODP on Tuesday suggested Staples owner Sycamore Partners should focus on that area, and either form a joint venture in which both companies’ shareholders can benefit from cost-cutting, or buy only ODP’s consumer-facing business.

Staples has offered to divest its target’s business-to-business operations should they raise antitrust hackles – as that side of the office-supplies game has done in the past, preventing two prior merger efforts. Yet as ODP points out, Staples doesn’t have a buyer or a value to talk about. And ODP boss Gerry Smith sees the commercial business as the best hope for growth after a hit in 2020 from Covid-19. If it’s a throwaway for Staples and an antitrust risk, why buy it at all? (By Richard Beales)

EXCEEDINGLY GOOD QUARTER. The pandemic is breathing new life into some old food brands. Britain’s Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, said on Tuesday that its sales rose 9% year-on-year in the 13 weeks to Dec. 26, with foods such as Sharwood’s cooking sauces driving growth. Indulgence in the time of lockdowns provided a further boost: sales of cakes such as French Fancies and Viennese Whirls grew 7%. The challenge for Chief Executive Alex Whitehouse is to translate these into market-share gains in the long term. Post-pandemic belt-tightening may help.

The renewed popularity of brands deemed as unfashionable or unhealthy before the pandemic has implications for companies like Unilever. In response to calls to overhaul its sluggish refreshments division, Chief Executive Alan Jope launched a review of the tea business. The future of heritage brands like Marmite or Knorr stock cubes looks safer, thanks to Covid-19. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

RAW DEAL. It can only go up from here. Outbound Chinese acquisitions tumbled 45% last year to $29 billion, their lowest level since 2008, according to a Tuesday report from law firm Baker McKenzie and research outfit Rhodium. Dealmaking in the United Kingdom from the People’s Republic collapsed 90% while foreign direct investment into Europe tumbled 44%.

The pandemic, along with Brexit, Chinese restrictions and tougher scrutiny worldwide, conspired to slow activity down. Latin America proved resilient, however, and North America overcame geopolitical tensions for Chinese M&A to increase by $2 billion from 2019 to $7.7 billion, including Tencent’s stake in Universal Music. Divestitures such as HNA’s sale of Ingram Micro outpaced purchases in the region, though. A President Joe Biden might help thaw icy relations, as could a new EU-China pact. A blistering rally in the value of the yuan also has Beijing encouraging increased outbound investment. (By Pete Sweeney)

RISKS ON MUTE. Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell has had an enviable year at the helm of the Swiss computer-equipment group. On Tuesday he revealed that soaring demand for webcams and other home office kit pushed revenue in the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year to $3.7 billion. That’s 64% higher than a year earlier. Logitech’s share price rose by 3%, giving it an $18.3 billion market value.

Its shares are now up 155% since the start of March 2020 – almost triple Amazon.com’s rise. That looks excessive. Logitech is at heart a hardware business that lacks the economies of scale touted by software groups and online marketplaces. The risk is that customers will buy less now that their home offices are kitted out to the max. The company trades at 31 times forward earnings, compared with a five-year average of 21. Tuesday’s results may represent something of a peak. (By Liam Proud)

CHOCS AHOY. Nothing says “I love you but didn’t have time to buy you a proper gift” like a box of fancy chocolates from the airport duty free shop. Unsurprisingly then, with planes mothballed and business travel ground to a standstill, Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reported a 6.1% slide in organic sales last year. While many consumers bought Lindor chocolate balls and Lindt Excellence bars to eat at home, Reuters reports that the Swiss company’s store network and travel business were severely hit, and gift-giving also suffered.

The news sent the 20 billion Swiss franc group’s shares down some 4% on Tuesday morning. But have no fear, says the company which also oversees the Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Caffarel brands: it expects growth to rebound this year, with organic sales up 5% to 7%. At least that’s one vote that harried business travellers will once again be rushing through airports soon. (By Rob Cox)