Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Planes, Hotels, Banks

Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Norwegian parachute

- Chinese hotel booking

- Spanish bank boost

FINAL APPROACH. Norwegian Air Shuttle just found a reserve parachute, although there’s no guarantee it will deliver a safe landing. Norway’s government changed course on Thursday, saying it was prepared to backstop the struggling carrier’s rescue plans, which involve ditching its transatlantic ambitions and more than halving its fleet. The catch is that shareholders – either new or existing ones – must chip in at least $532 million as well. That could be a stretch.

Even after a 14% share price jump on Thursday morning, Norwegian’s market value is only $318 million, just over half the required cash injection. Nor has Oslo outlined the terms of its hybrid-loan largesse, other than to say it doesn’t want to end up a shareholder. Norwegian’s current owners probably felt the same before they agreed to a $4.3 billion debt-for-equity swap last year. Having to pay extra to stay on a potentially doomed flight doesn’t sound like fun. (By Ed Cropley)

ROOM SERVICE. Upscale Chinese hotelier Zhejiang New Century is looking to check out of equity markets just two years after its initial public offering. Led by Sequoia China and a hospitality-focused investor, the buyout group has offered a 25% premium at HK$18.15 per share, valuing the company at some $660 million.

Among the reasons cited for the deal is the Covid-19-related pain felt by New Century’s 261 hotels. First-half losses last year totalled $14 million after a $13 million net profit over the same span in 2019. China’s economic rebound should have helped improve second-half performance, but that may not be the real point for many shareholders. Even though Zhejiang’s closely held and thinly traded stock had recovered from its pandemic swoon, shares had yet to regain the HK$16.50 IPO price. That means the offer probably says as much about liquidity as it does about the future of travel in China. (By Jennifer Hughes)

DON’T BANK ON IT. The descriptions “pleasant surprise” and “European bank” are not often conjoined. Spain’s Bankinter is doing its darndest to change that. On Thursday the 4 billion euro Iberian lender reported a respectable 7% return on equity for 2020 as bad debts came in slightly lower than previously expected, at 63 basis points of total loans. Generously ignoring provisions specifically related to Spain’s worsening macroeconomic situation would have lifted Bankinter’s ROE to 11%.

Bankinter predicts no additional pandemic-related provisions for this year and a lower number of bad loans. That partly reflects the 11% growth in Bankinter’s corporate loan book in 2020, fuelled by government guarantees. If the forecast proves accurate, the shares should trade closer to the bank’s book value. They’re currently valued at around 90% of their estimated 2021 book value, according to Refinitiv forecasts. Bombed-out domestic peers Caixabank and Banco de Sabadell, which trade at just 49% and 17% of 2021 book value, respectively, have even more scope to pleasantly surprise investors. (By Christopher Thompson)