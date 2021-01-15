Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Pollution, African beer, SAP

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Empty tables are seen at a beer garden in the popular Waterfront district, normally teeming with foreign tourists, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cape Town, South Africa, August 25, 2020.

SHADES OF GREY. The pandemic had a silver lining for China. Lockdowns and stuttering economic growth have helped to reduce pollution across the country. The concentration of harmful PM2.5 pollutants in 337 cities fell on average by around 8% per cubic metre over 2020, while samples suggested some 85% of waterways were fit for human use, a 7 percentage point improvement.

The breath of fresh air may be short-lived, though. Smokestacks, cars and consumption will restart. While policymakers elsewhere have made green goals a pillar of their recovery plan, President Xi Jinping has yet to embrace that strategy. On the contrary, local governments’ stimulus efforts include investments in coal, oil and gas. As of September, a government list of planned infrastructure projects across Chinese provinces totalled 40 trillion yuan ($6.2 trillion), according to China Dialogue, an environment-focused non-profit group. Covid-19 could leave green advocates feeling queasy. (By Katrina Hamlin)

IT’S THE BOOZE TALKING. South African Breweries could benefit from a more sober response to Pretoria’s latest lockdown alcohol ban. The beer giant, downed by top global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev for a cool $106 billion in 2016, is challenging the sales restrictions in court and has now yanked 5 billion rand ($330 million) in planned investment. Making matters worse, some of that spending was a legal requirement agreed in the merger to maintain local jobs and production.

SAB is understandably upset. But squaring off with politicians may be counterproductive given South Africa’s booze-related social problems. At 9.3 litres of pure alcohol per capita each year, South Africa’s consumption is 50% above the global average, and feeds directly into its high levels of violent crime and traffic accidents. Despite having Africa’s worst Covid-19 burden, booze-free lockdowns appear to have lowered overall death rates. Quietly crying into its pint might be SAB’s wisest option. (By Ed Cropley)

CLOUD FORMATION. SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein wants investors to ignore the pandemic-affected short term and focus on a supposedly sunnier future. The 126 billion euro software group on Thursday released 2021 targets. The Covid-19 slump, and clients’ decision to ditch high-margin older products, mean that operating profit will fall by between 1% and 6% this year, excluding currency fluctuations.

No matter, bulls would say. The real prize is SAP’s fast-growing cloud-subscription business, which is more predictable and should garner a higher valuation multiple over time. Klein expects cloud revenue to grow by 13%-18% in 2021. But that’s a wide margin, and below the level analysts expect for rivals ServiceNow and Salesforce.com. SAP’s shares trade at 22 times forward earnings – roughly the same as its average multiple over the last two years. Investors are wisely waiting to see if the weather changes, rather than risking an erroneous forecast. (By Liam Proud)