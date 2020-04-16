Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Revenge spending, TSMC, Events

ZURICH/HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave a Hermes store in Paris, France, March 21, 2013.

LATEST

- Revenge spending

- Asian chipmaker

- Informa

- Viagogo/StubHub

DIAMOND BIRKINS. When all the world’s lockdowns are lifted, will pent-up demand lift the global economy back to where it left off? If the experience of Hermes International in Guangzhou is anything to go by, the answer is maybe. The French luxury goods maker reopened its flagship store in the Chinese city on Saturday and sold at least $2.7 million of stuff, including a diamond-studded Himalayan Birkin bag, according to WWD, in what the fashion trade journal called the highest daily haul for a single boutique in China. This so-called “revenge spending” may not be so replicable outside the bling sector. Such bingeing would hardly be advisable at bars or restaurants. But it may explain why Paris-listed Hermes shares have bounced 13% in the past week – and are higher than they were when the year of the lockdown began. (By Rob Cox)

CHIPS AHOY! TSMC is dialling up hopes for a Covid-19 recovery. The world’s top contract chipmaker posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as major customers like Apple and Huawei Technologies have yet to trim orders for its cutting-edge semiconductors. The Taiwanese company reckons demand for consumer electronics will weaken. It nevertheless predicted 2020 revenue growth would be in “the mid to high teens”. That’s probably thanks to next-generation 5G handsets and a boom in data centres.

Even more reassuring is the $250 billion company’s spending plans for the rest of the year. How much TSMC invests in factories, new technology and the like is usually a good indicator of the chipmaker’s outlook for the next year and beyond. That the company is sticking to its pre-pandemic capital expenditure budget from January, of $15 billion to $16 billion, suggests executives are expecting a quick Covid-19 recovery. It’s a bit of cheer from an otherwise gloomy tech industry. (By Robyn Mak)

SHOWING UP. Informa’s share sale suggests the events sector has some life left in it. Investors are signing up to buy new stock worth up to 20% of current share capital, according to a bookrunner. This points to a belief that the sector is dormant rather than dead despite Covid-19 lockdowns making exhibitions impossible in much of the world.

Even under its worst-case scenario, Informa, which relies on exhibitions and conferences for 65% of its sales, expects its events business to begin to recover in the final quarter of the year, though it is anticipating zero revenue from face-to-face get-togethers in the second and third quarters. The 5 billion pound company is betting on pent-up demand: companies will understand the value of real-life contact after forgoing it. A lot of events expenditure, however, is cyclical, and any rebound will depend on the depth and severity of the global recession. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

HOLD YOUR STUB. The coronavirus was bad enough for event ticket resellers Viagogo and StubHub. Now the UK antitrust regulator is launching an investigation into the former’s acquisition of the latter from eBay for more than $4 billion in November 2019. Geneva-based Viagogo went ahead with the payment even though the UK Competition and Markets Authority had flagged some concerns about the deal back in December.

Its investigation, announced late on Wednesday, will prevent the two companies integrating and cutting costs at a time when they are struggling to cope with the cancellation of revenue-generating events such as Premier League sports fixtures. StubHub has already temporarily furloughed two-thirds of its employees. It is also facing a lawsuit in the United States because it is treating the cancellation of live events as postponements and therefore not offering customers refunds. The CMA’s decision means a bad merger just got worse. (By Karen Kwok)