Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Rolls-Royce, Cathay Pacific

COOL YOUR JETS. Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce is feeling the strain – or rather the new strains of the coronavirus, which have grounded air travel once again. The company makes around half its money when planes are in the air, because of the way its servicing contracts are structured. New travel restrictions mean Rolls will burn 2 billion pounds of cash this year, it said on Tuesday, compared with an average Refinitiv estimate of 1.3 billion pounds. Shares fell 9%.

It could still get worse. Rolls reckons flying hours in 2021 will be 55% of 2019’s level, down from the 70% it expected previously. Although this is lower than the base-case scenario planned for when raising 2 billion pounds in a rights issue last year, it still implies a speedy recovery in the second half of 2021. With vaccination programmes only in their early stages, further turbulence is possible. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

NOT TOO PROUD TO BEG. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s beleaguered flagship carrier, is terrified its government may force it to quarantine flight crews for 14 days in a hotel each time they return home. The company warned that passenger capacity could be cut by around 60% and the cash burn rate could increase by up to HK$400 million ($51.6 million) per month, on top of the HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion it is already torching.

KLM recently won a similar face-off with the Dutch government by threatening to halt long-haul flights. Cathay has already made deep staffing cuts after a $5 billion rescue package was extended in June. Pushing it further to the operational brink could hurt the city’s economic recovery, not to mention its own turnaround. Smaller international hubs generally benefit from having their own airlines – they can ship vaccines, for starters. If Cathay gets permanently crippled, Hong Kong may regret it. (By Pete Sweeney)