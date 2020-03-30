Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Soccer cuts, S. Africa, China cars

MILAN/LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

SOCCER SACRIFICE. The coronavirus pandemic has Europe’s star soccer players counting their losses. Players at top teams are foregoing part of their paycheques to ease the financial burden from the forced suspension of matches across most of the continent. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will forfeit four months’ salary, a third of his 31 million euro annual package, according to Sky Italia. His teammates and coach will do the same, saving the club a total of about 90 million euros – meaningful given its 327 million euro net debt.

Not every footballer has volunteered happily. Barcelona, which had sought a 70% salary reduction for players including star forward Lionel Messi, used Spain’s emergency law to unilaterally impose a cut. Swiss club Sion fired nine of its players for refusing to accept part-time contracts. With millions of people facing the prospect of losing their jobs, some soccer self-restraint seems in order. (By Lisa Jucca)

PETRIFIED IN PRETORIA. Tito Mboweni is taking straight-talking over coronavirus to new levels. After Moody’s cut South Africa’s credit to junk status on Friday, in line with other ratings agencies, the Rainbow Nation’s finance minister admitted Treasury officials were “trembling in our boots”. With foreigners owning 37% of South Africa’s 2.2 trillion rand ($120 billion) domestic bond market, his concerns are warranted.

The biggest fear is that South Africa’s impending ejection from investment-grade bond indexes will have overseas investors rushing to the exit. The rand fell 2% to a record low of 18.08 against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning. But it may not be all doom and gloom. South Africa’s trajectory has been obvious for years. The coronavirus-triggered stampede from emerging markets will have cleared out the remaining laggards. Other nations are also facing similar downgrades. For Mboweni and his quaking colleagues, that’s some consolation. (By Ed Cropley)

CHINESE CARMAKERS REV UP. Geely Automobile has warned that this year could be among the most difficult in the group’s history with the fallout from Covid-19 coming on top of an earlier industry-wide slowdown: the $13 billion Chinese carmaker on Monday reported a 35% fall in year-on-year net profit in 2019. The desperation is evident. As China gets back to work, carmakers are aggressively pushing sales, offering steep discounts and turning to social media celebrities to win a slice of limited spending on big-ticket items. Such gimmicks are likely to be repeated worldwide by rivals when they put their foot back on the metal. Credit ratings agency Moody’s expects global auto sales to fall around 14% this year. Autos and much more will become a buyer’s market. (By Sharon Lam)